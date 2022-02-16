‘New Amsterdam’: Ryan Eggold Directs as Max Tries to Help the Hospital (PHOTOS)

Dr. Max Goodwin is back at New Amsterdam (sort of) and Ryan Eggold is stepping back behind the camera (after directing a Season 2 episode) when the NBC medical drama returns following the Winter Olympics on February 22.

When New Amsterdam left off before this break, the resistance (fighting back against Michelle Forbes’ Dr. Veronica Fuentes) was dismantled. Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) told her what was going on, and Veronica subsequently made some power moves. Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) was basically fired when Veronica accepted the resignation she was no longer willing to give, Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) was removed as head of psychiatry, and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) couldn’t resign, as much as she wanted to, or Veronica would see that she’d be stripped of her license for her recent actions.

Now, in “Two Doors,” Max is back to try to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late (and then rejoin Freema Agyeman’s Dr. Helen Sharpe in London). Meanwhile, Reynolds and Fuentes fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery, Dr. Wilder asks Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson) for help with a patient with terminal cancer, and Iggy helps a father and son deal with very different views on a shared trauma.

Scroll down for a look at this next episode. (Missing from the photos? Bloom, but we have a feeling — we hope! — she’ll be back.)

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

It looks like Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is getting comfortable.

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynold, Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

What are Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) talking about?

Joey Slotnick as Dr. Antonio Salerno in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dr. Antonio Salerno (Joey Slotnick)

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries in New Amsterdam

What are Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson) up to?

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Andre Blake as Dr. Claude Baptiste in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Max and Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake)

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Debra Monk as Chairwoman Karen Brantley in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Max and Chairwoman Karen Brantley (Debra Monk)

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Has Max gotten himself into trouble again?

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, Conner Marx as Ben, Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank), Ben (Conner Marx), and Mia

Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Veronica in the OR

Dr. Wilder, with her patient Lewis (Thomas Silcott)

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), presumably on the phone with Max

Ryan Eggold Directing New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Behind-the-scenes with director Ryan Eggold

Ryan Eggold directing Michelle Forbes in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Ryan Eggold directing Michelle Forbes

