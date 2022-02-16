‘New Amsterdam’: Ryan Eggold Directs as Max Tries to Help the Hospital (PHOTOS)

Dr. Max Goodwin is back at New Amsterdam (sort of) and Ryan Eggold is stepping back behind the camera (after directing a Season 2 episode) when the NBC medical drama returns following the Winter Olympics on February 22.

When New Amsterdam left off before this break, the resistance (fighting back against Michelle Forbes’ Dr. Veronica Fuentes) was dismantled. Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) told her what was going on, and Veronica subsequently made some power moves. Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) was basically fired when Veronica accepted the resignation she was no longer willing to give, Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) was removed as head of psychiatry, and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) couldn’t resign, as much as she wanted to, or Veronica would see that she’d be stripped of her license for her recent actions.

Now, in “Two Doors,” Max is back to try to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late (and then rejoin Freema Agyeman’s Dr. Helen Sharpe in London). Meanwhile, Reynolds and Fuentes fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery, Dr. Wilder asks Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson) for help with a patient with terminal cancer, and Iggy helps a father and son deal with very different views on a shared trauma.

Scroll down for a look at this next episode. (Missing from the photos? Bloom, but we have a feeling — we hope! — she’ll be back.)

