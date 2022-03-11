7 Questions for ‘New Amsterdam’s April Return

New Amsterdam may not have left us on as cruel a cliffhanger as it has in the past when it went on break and The Thing About Pam took over its time slot, but between the last new episode and the promo for its return, we’ve got a few questions.

Last we saw our favorite doctors (both at New Amsterdam and not), Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) was in New York, trying to take down the medical director who replaced him, Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes); Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) was back in London; Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) was on the outs with the others after telling Veronica about the resistance; Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) had been demoted and made a questionable hiring choice; and Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) had been fired but joined Max and other former New Amsterdam staff members at Urgent Medicine Inc. as part of their former boss’ plan to get their hospital back.

And we know that a proposal, marital problems, and possibly some danger may be coming when the next new episode airs on April 19. So while we wait, we have some burning questions below.

