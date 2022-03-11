7 Questions for ‘New Amsterdam’s April Return

Meredith Jacobs
Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims in New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam may not have left us on as cruel a cliffhanger as it has in the past when it went on break and The Thing About Pam took over its time slot, but between the last new episode and the promo for its return, we’ve got a few questions.

Last we saw our favorite doctors (both at New Amsterdam and not), Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) was in New York, trying to take down the medical director who replaced him, Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes); Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) was back in London; Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) was on the outs with the others after telling Veronica about the resistance; Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) had been demoted and made a questionable hiring choice; and Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) had been fired but joined Max and other former New Amsterdam staff members at Urgent Medicine Inc. as part of their former boss’ plan to get their hospital back.

And we know that a proposal, marital problems, and possibly some danger may be coming when the next new episode airs on April 19. So while we wait, we have some burning questions below.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Will Max propose?

“Will you marry me?” We see Max practising popping the big question in the promo, only to have trouble opening the ring box. Will he actually ask Helen? If so, when? It does seem like a season finale move, but might the moment come sooner? And if it does, will she say yes? They seem solid, but she is currently in London and he’s in New York and there are quite a few conversations they need to have. But considering how quickly they moved once they got together, we could see them getting married sooner rather than later.

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Will Iggy make a major mistake with Trevor?

Since Iggy hired him, Trevor has made his interest very clear — and the doctor hasn’t discouraged him as much as he should (tell him who gave you that sweater!). “I love my life, but I feel like I’m missing something,” Iggy admits in the promo. “Only one way to find out,” Trevor responds. And we’re worried, given that Labine told TV Insider, “it was a terrible idea for him to hire Trevor professionally, personally, emotionally. It’s gonna get him in a lot of trouble. He really walked into a buzz saw with this one. … [Iggy’s husband] Martin [Mike Doyle], who has been nothing but a rock and supportive for Iggy, may have hit his wall.”

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Who's driving the car with Casey?

In the promo, we see Bloom approach Casey (Alejandro Hernandez) and admit she “screwed up” but is trying to make things right. But then he’s in a speeding car and asks the driver “you high right now?” Is he speaking to Bloom? Should we be worried about her sobriety? Things aren’t going so well for her right now, professionally (sure, she has a job, but it’s not where she wants to be) or personally (she and Shiva Kalaiselvan’s Leyla are over after the truth came out about the residency spot).

Michelle Forbes as Veronica Fuentes, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Will Max oust Veronica?

The goal is to remove Veronica as medical director of New Amsterdam, and Max is hoping that with his new job at UMI and the board seat, he can do just that. But as we’ve seen, it won’t be easy and it’s not like Max is exactly beloved by the board. There’s a reason Veronica was brought in, and not everyone shares his and the others’ opinions of her.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
If Max succeeds in getting rid of Veronica, who will take over as medical director?

That’s the exact question that Casey raised when Max was trying to recruit him for UMI: “You’re just going to leave again. You’re gonna leave New Amsterdam in the hands of some other bureaucrat. You tell me you’re sticking around, you’re not going back to London, I’ll come with you right now, and so will everyone else. Can you do that?” Max couldn’t. New Amsterdam could just end up facing problems once again due to its medical director. And even if Max decided to stay, who’s to say he’d be able to get his old job back. It’s a tricky, tricky situation.

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo, Andre Blake as Dr. Claude Baptiste in New Amsterdam
What is going on with Lyn's baby?

As you’ll recall, Reynolds’ relationship with Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) got even more complicated (than her open marriage with Andre Blake’s Dr. Claude Baptiste) when she found out she was pregnant and didn’t know who the father is. And then things got very tense as a result. In the promo, she has something to tell Reynolds.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Will Max return to London?

Max’s plan is to help New Amsterdam, oust Veronica, and then return to London, where he’s building a new life (albeit one without a job) with Helen and his daughter Luna. But will he be able to leave behind New York after whatever happens with Veronica? Or might he feel the pull to stay, much like he had (and Helen knew he had to follow) as the resistance fell apart?

