‘New Amsterdam’: 7 Burning Questions for Final Episodes

When New Amsterdam returns in 2023 on January 3, it will be doing so with its final episodes. The two-hour series finale is set for January 17, but there is quite a bit it needs to wrap up by then.

We’re not even just talking about the big shock for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) at the end of the fall finale: the return of his ex-fiancée Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman)! There’s the matter of what that means for Sharpwin and a potential new relationship in his life. Speaking of romance, while one couple may be heading in the right direction, another is looking to sign divorce papers. And then there’s always the concern that someone could die (though we know it won’t be Max).

Below, we take a look at our burning questions for the end of NBC’s medical drama.

New Amsterdam, Winter Premiere, Tuesday, January 3, 10/9c, NBC