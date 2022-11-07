We can start counting down the days to New Amsterdam‘s series finale and Magnum P.I.‘s return to television.

NBC has announced its midseason schedule for the 2022-2023 schedule, and it includes the air date for its medical drama’s two-hour farewell. We also know when our favorite fall shows — including the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises — will return from their winter breaks. And we know when Magnum P.I. will make its debut on the network after the super-sized save following CBS’ cancellation.

The network’s midseason schedule will also include new shows Night Court (with Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette) and Found starring Shanola Hampton. Plus, there are new seasons of The Voice, American Auto, and That’s My Jam coming.

“We can’t wait to share these terrific new series with our audience. Found, from Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is a stellar addition to our drama lineup while Magnum, P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “On the comedy side, having John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch co-star in an updated Night Court is a dream come true, and our critically acclaimed comedy American Auto is back with its hilarious and ironic look at corporate America. Add AGT: All-Stars to that mix and it’s a great start to the new year.”

Check out NBC’s midseason 2022-2023 schedule below. (Grand Crew, The Wheel, and L.A. Fire and Rescue do not yet have premiere dates.)

Monday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: All Stars (Series premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap (Return from hiatus)

Tuesday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (Encore)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Return from hiatus)

Wednesday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Return from hiatus)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Return from hiatus)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Return from hiatus)

Thursday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Return from hiatus)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Return from hiatus)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Return from hiatus)

Friday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (Return from hiatus)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Return from hiatus)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (Return from hiatus)

Tuesday, January 17

8:00 p.m.: Night Court (Series premiere; back-to-back episodes one night only)

9:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Two-hour series finale)

Tuesday, January 24

8:30 p.m.: American Auto (Season premiere)

Tuesday, January 31

9:00 p.m.: La Brea (Return from hiatus; back-to-back episodes one night only)

Sunday, February 19

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (Season premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Found (Series premiere)

Sunday, February 26

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (Season premiere)

Monday, March 6

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season premiere)

Tuesday, March 7

9:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: That’s My Jam (Season premiere)