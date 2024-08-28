Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ Cases: Where Are the Criminals Now?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Worst Ex Ever Season 1.]

Netflix’s true-crime hit Worst Roommate Ever has gotten a spinoff: Worst Ex Ever. The first four episodes are jaw-dropping retellings of betrayal, deceit, and often murder. The victims speak out in candid interviews about their former partners and how their relationships went horribly wrong.

The twists and turns in these shocking cases will leave you stunned. So, where are the exes now? TV Insider is breaking down the cases and what happened to the criminals.

Worst Ex Ever, Streaming Now, Netflix

Benjamin Foster in 'Worst Ex Ever' Season 1
Netflix

Dating the Devil (Episode 1)

The first episode starts with Benjamin Foster’s brutal assault against girlfriend Justine Siemens. Foster had been previously arrested for assaulting an ex-girlfriend. The ex, Amber, recounted her relationship with Foster in Las Vegas. He was “obsessed” with knives and guns. He even pretended to “slit her throat” with a “practice knife.” After he hit her, Amber called the police for the first time. After Foster was released from jail, he began stalking Amber.

He attacked Amber and nearly sliced her pinky finger off in a rage. She managed to escape and ran to the police. When they spoke with Foster, he had cut his face and accused Amber of instigating the fight. Amber was arrested regarding this incident. She called it one of the “worst days” of her life. A judge later dismissed the domestic charge against her. When Amber returned home, Foster had stolen everything. He later tried to apologize and ended up strangling Amber until she was unconscious.

Foster eventually started dating Siemens. After his assaulted Siemens in 2023, Foster went on the run. He killed two innocent people after holding them hostage. He returned Grants Pass, Oregon, where Siemens lived. Police believed he was hiding out in Siemens’ house, but when they searched, he wasn’t there. Upon a second search, there was an access point underneath the house. Foster was burrowed underneath the home and took his own life before he could be arrested.

Jerry Ramrattan in 'Worst Ex Ever'
Netflix

Betrayed By the Badge (Episode 2)

The second episode follows Seemona Sumasar’s relationship with Jerry Ramrattan. When they first met, he claimed to be a cop and detective for the Brooklyn’s DA office. The lies started piling up, and Sumasar learned that he was married. When she confronted Ramrattan, he raped her. She pressed charges and a trial was on the horizon.

Two months before the trial in 2010, Sumasar was arrested and taken to Long Island. The police wouldn’t initially tell her what they brought her in for, but she was later accused of impersonating a cop and robbery at gunpoint. She denied any involvement.

Sumasar was convinced her ex was behind this so she would be discredited in the upcoming rape trial. She spent months in prison, and her rape case was put on hold. Eventually, the truth was uncovered. Ramrattan was the mastermind and attempted to frame Sumasar for crimes that never happened.

Ramrattan was arrested and convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree perjury, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree tampering with a witness, and third-degree falsely reporting an incident. He was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison. He is currently serving out his sentence, and he will be eligible for parole in 2031.

Sumasar also pursued a case against Nassau County and settled out of court for $2 million.

Rosa Hill, Selma Hill, and Eric Hill in 'Worst Ex Ever'
Netflix

Killing for Custody (Episode 3)

Eric Hill began dating a woman named Rosa, his first real relationship. After several years of dating, Eric and Rosa married. They welcomed a daughter a year later. Their marriage went on a downward spiral. Rosa kicked him out, so he moved in his with his grandmother, Sally Hill. Eric and Rosa got into a nasty custody battle over their daughter.

In 2009, Eric showed up to his grandmother’s house with his daughter. Rosa and her mother Mei assaulted him with a baton while his daughter was locked in a bathroom. A scuffled ensued, and Eric was threatened with a gun.

When police arrived, Rosa hid in the house but still had her gun pointed at Eric. He knew this and moved around to avoid getting shot. Police were unaware of Rosa at the time, so they tased him. Everyone was handcuffed because police didn’t know who the true victim was at the time.

Eric’s grandmother was eventually found dead in a shed behind her house. Rosa killed Sally in an attempt to gain custody of her daughter. She and Mei had come up with “Operation Custody.” They planned to murder Sally, blame the murder on Eric, and believed Eric would then take his own life.

Rosa was eventually found guilty of murdering Sally and the attempted murder of Eric. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole in 2029. Mei was also found guilty of premeditated, attempted murder. She is serving a life sentence as well.

Kevin Lewis and Amanda Canales in 'Worst Ex Ever'
Netflix

Married to a Monster (Episode 4)

The final episode of the spinoff centers around Amanda Canales, who was married to Kevin Lewis. Canales and Lewis married and started a family, but their relationship took a dark turn. Lewis assaulted Canales, which shocked her family. She ultimately did not report the first assault.

Lewis brutally attacked Canales again, and she filed charges. Canales retained custody of their children, and Lewis was forced to pay child support. In 2017, Canales’ sister, Alisha Canales-McGuire, was shot and killed in the doorway of Canales’ home.

Lewis plotted to kill Canales and hired two people to carry out the murder. Canales was out of town at the time, and the culprits believed Canales-McGuire was her sister.

The two individuals who carried out the murder, a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were convicted of aggravated first-degree murder with a firearm and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. Lewis was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

