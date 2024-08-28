[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Worst Ex Ever Season 1.]

Netflix’s true-crime hit Worst Roommate Ever has gotten a spinoff: Worst Ex Ever. The first four episodes are jaw-dropping retellings of betrayal, deceit, and often murder. The victims speak out in candid interviews about their former partners and how their relationships went horribly wrong.

The twists and turns in these shocking cases will leave you stunned. So, where are the exes now? TV Insider is breaking down the cases and what happened to the criminals.

