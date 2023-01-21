20 TV Stars You Maybe Didn’t Know Were Nepo Babies

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Phoebe Dynevor Mason Gooding Grace Van Patten
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Lia Toby/Getty Images

In a viral post nearly a year ago now, a Twitter user tweeted her surprise that Euphoria actor Maude Apatow’s parents are Leslie Mann and “a movie director” (read: Judd Apatow). And ever since, social media users have been combing through Hollywood family trees in search of other “nepo babies” (aka “nepotism babies”), or celebrities who arguably owe some of their success to their famous family members.

The nepotism chatter reached a zenith in December 2022, when Vulture writer Nate Jones wrote a 4,000-plus word New York Magazine cover story on “Hollywood’s nepo baby boom.”

Of course, TV viewers have been watching nepo babies on screen for years now. Some of these celebs’ family ties are obvious: Everyone knows, for example, whose progeny Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Richie are. But we’re betting you didn’t know that some of the TV stars below are nepo babies, too…

Jennifer Aniston John Aniston
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

The star of Friends and The Morning Show is the daughter of late Days of Our Lives veteran John Aniston.

Kate Capshaw Steven Spielberg Jessica Capshaw
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jessica Capshaw

This Grey’s Anatomy alum and Tell Me Lies star is the daughter of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actor Kate Capshaw (and the stepdaughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg).

Phil Collins Lily Collins
Todd Williamson/Getty Images For Relativity Media

Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris lead’s father is Genesis singer Phil Collins, who also found solo success as the singer of hits like “In the Air Tonight.”

Zoey Deutch Lea Thompson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

This actress of The Politician and The Suite Life on Deck is the daughter of Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and Pretty in Pink director Howard Deutch.

Phoebe Dynevor Sally Dynevor
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton breakout’s mother is Sally Dynevor, who has starred on the British soap opera Coronation Street since 1986.

Laraine Newman Hannah Einbinder
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

The comedian, now starring on Hacks, is the daughter of original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman.

Mason Gooding Cuba Gooding Jr.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Mason Gooding

This actor of Love, Victor fame is the son of Jerry Maguire and A Few Good Men actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who himself is a nepo baby as the son of soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr.

Mariska Hargitay
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay

Now in her 24th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, this actress is the daughter of Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? actress Jayne Mansfield and bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, Mansfield’s frequent co-star.

Bono Eve Hewson
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Eve Hewson

Those who recognize her surname might know that this star of The Knick, Behind Her Eyes, and Bad Sisters is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Ice Cube
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

This actor of Swagger and Obi-Wan Kenobi shares is named after father O’Shea Jackson Sr., better known as the rapper and actor Ice Cube, whom Jackson Jr. played in the film Straight Outta Compton.

Meryl Streep Louisa Jacobson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Louisa Jacobson

Two of this actress’ costars in The Gilded Age, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, are friends with her famous mother, perennial Oscar favorite Meryl Streep. Her two sisters, Grace and Mamie, are also actresses.

Melanie Griffith Dakota Johnson Don Johnson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The star of TV’s Ben and Kate (and, of course, the big-screen Fifty Shades trilogy) is the daughter of Miami Vice actor Don Johnson and Working Girl star Melanie Griffith.

Peggy Lipton Rashida Jones Quincy Jones
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

This alum of The Office and Angie Tribeca is the daughter of Grammy-collecting musician Quincy Jones and the late Mod Squad star Peggy Lipton.

Riley Keough Lisa Marie Presley
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Riley Keough

The star of The Girlfriend Experience and The Terminal List recently lost her famous mother, singer Lisa Marie Presley, who was the daughter of Elvis Presley.

Robert Pine Chris Pine
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Pine

This star of TV’s I Am the Night and film’s Star Trek and Wonder Woman series has a well-known dad: CHiPs actor Robert Pine.

Margaret Qualley Andie MacDowell
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

In the series Maid, this actor shared the screen with her famous mother, Four Weddings and a Funeraland Groundhog Day actor Andie MacDowell.

Toby Stephens Maggie Smith
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Toby Stephens

This star of Black Sails and Lost in Space is the son of two famous Brits: the late stage actor Robert Stephens and the Downton Abbey and Harry Potter star Maggie Smith. He is also the brother of actor Chris Larkin.

Grace Van Patten Tim Van Patten
Lia Toby/Getty Images, D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten

Famous for her roles in Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies, this actor is the daughter of TV director and two-time Emmy winner Tim Van Patten.

Jackson White Katey Sagal
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jackson White

Another Tell Me Lies cast member, this rising star is the son of Married… With Children and Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal.

Brian Williams Allison Williams
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

This Girls star — now appearing in the horror movie M3GAN — is one of two kids of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams.

Allison Williams

Chris Pine

Dakota Johnson

Eve Hewson

Grace Van Patten

Hannah Einbinder

Jackson White

Jennifer Aniston

Jessica Capshaw

Lily Collins

Louisa Jacobson

Margaret Qualley

Mariska Hargitay

Mason Gooding

O'Shea Jackson

Phoebe Dynevor

Rashida Jones

Riley Keough

Toby Stephens

Zoey Deutch

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
NCIS Los Angeles - Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL Cool J (Special Agent Sam Hanna)
1
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season
John Larroquette in 'Night Court' (L); Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith in 'That '90s Show' (R)
2
Which Reboot Is Better: ‘Night Court’ or ‘That ’90s Show’? (POLL)
Phoebe Dynevor Mason Gooding Grace Van Patten
3
20 TV Stars You Maybe Didn’t Know Were Nepo Babies
Tongayi Chirisa (L) and Harry Hamlin (R) in 'Mayfair Witches'
4
How ‘Mayfair Witches’ Is Racing Towards Shocking Finale (VIDEO)
Logan Lerman in 'Hunters' Season 2
5
‘Hunters’ Creator Explains Jonah’s Season 2 Ending