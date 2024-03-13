‘NCIS’: Palmer Meets Knight’s Father — And It Won’t Go As Planned (PHOTOS)

It’s time for Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) to meet the father of his girlfriend, Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) on NCIS, and CBS has released photos teasing what to expect.

Russell Wong guest stars as Knight’s father, NCIS Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, in the March 25 episode, “The Plan.” He helps the team unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee (Sean Murray) is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of. Check out the photos below for a look at the case, Knight’s father, and more.

“Everything doesn’t necessarily go according to plan, without giving too much away about what’s going to happen, but that’s NCIS, right? Nothing can go exactly as planned,” Dietzen told TV Insider of Palmer meeting Knight’s dad.

“But as we’ve seen with Jimmy and Jessica over the last year and a half, there have been a few roadblocks along the way, and there have been a few bumps in the road on their journey towards blurting out ‘I love you’ in the squad room,” he continued. “This could be one of the more important times within their relationship that we’ll see to say, what is going to come next and who are we together? This episode and meeting her family is going to bring up a lot of questions of, what are we going to do? And while I won’t answer what their conclusions are—in fact, I don’t think the episode does, if I’m being honest—it does open a lot of doors and opens a lot of questions for the future.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from “The Plan.”

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas 'Nick' Torres — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
Robert Voets/CBS

Parker (Gary Cole), McGee (Sean Murray), Knight (Katrina Law), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama)

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas 'Nick' Torres and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
Robert Voets/CBS

Torres and Knight are ready to go in

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
Robert Voets/CBS

Who did Knight capture?

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Russell Wong as Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
CBS

How will Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) meeting Jessica’s father go?

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
Robert Voets/CBS

What has Kasie (Diona Reasonover) found?

Russell Wong as Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
CBS

Something tells us this is going to be on awkward elevator ride

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Russell Wong as Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
CBS

Welcome to the bullpen, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong)

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Russell Wong as Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
CBS

Knight’s father joins the team for the case

Russell Wong as Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 21 Episode 5
CBS

Father and daughter

NCIS

Brian Dietzen

Katrina Law

Russell Wong

