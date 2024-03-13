It’s time for Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) to meet the father of his girlfriend, Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) on NCIS, and CBS has released photos teasing what to expect.

Russell Wong guest stars as Knight’s father, NCIS Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, in the March 25 episode, “The Plan.” He helps the team unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee (Sean Murray) is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of. Check out the photos below for a look at the case, Knight’s father, and more.

“Everything doesn’t necessarily go according to plan, without giving too much away about what’s going to happen, but that’s NCIS, right? Nothing can go exactly as planned,” Dietzen told TV Insider of Palmer meeting Knight’s dad.

“But as we’ve seen with Jimmy and Jessica over the last year and a half, there have been a few roadblocks along the way, and there have been a few bumps in the road on their journey towards blurting out ‘I love you’ in the squad room,” he continued. “This could be one of the more important times within their relationship that we’ll see to say, what is going to come next and who are we together? This episode and meeting her family is going to bring up a lot of questions of, what are we going to do? And while I won’t answer what their conclusions are—in fact, I don’t think the episode does, if I’m being honest—it does open a lot of doors and opens a lot of questions for the future.”

