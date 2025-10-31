The NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover airing on Veterans Day, November 11, may take place across two timelines, but there will still be familiar faces and characters appearing on both. For example, the character of Vera exists in both 1992 and 2025, and Mark Harmon will be appearing onscreen as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on Origins.

CBS has now released descriptions for the two episodes — the show swap time slots for the night — as well as photos. Check out the images below for a look at Harmon back as Gibbs on the prequel and Roma Maffia returning as Vera in the present-day storyline on NCIS.

It all begins on Origins, with “Funny How Time Slips Away.” After a naval officer mysterious dies, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the NIS team head to the small dust-blown town of Serenity, California, where they encounter secret-harboring residents, an uncooperative sheriff, and an investigation that will reverberate for decades.

Details about Harmon’s appearance are scarce. But both Origins executive producers and Harmon have commented on his return.

“Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude,” said co-showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. “We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. … We don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say Gibbs is no longer alone.”

Added Harmon, “I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on Origins. They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.”

Then, on NCIS in “Now and Then,” a prison break by an inmate who had just three weeks left on a sentence compels the team to reopen the aforementioned case and enlist the help of retired special agent Vera Strickland (Maffia). Plus, the team has different views on what to include in a special Navy time capsule.

Scroll down to check out photos from the two episodes.

NCIS & NCIS: Origins Crossover, Tuesday, November 11, 8/7c, CBS