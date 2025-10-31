‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover Photos: Mark Harmon & Roma Maffia Return

Meredith Jacobs
Mark Harmon as Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5 'Funny How Time Slips Away' and Roma Maffia as Vera in 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5 'Now and Then'
CBS; Sonja Flemming/CBS

The NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover airing on Veterans Day, November 11, may take place across two timelines, but there will still be familiar faces and characters appearing on both. For example, the character of Vera exists in both 1992 and 2025, and Mark Harmon will be appearing onscreen as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on Origins.

CBS has now released descriptions for the two episodes — the show swap time slots for the night — as well as photos. Check out the images below for a look at Harmon back as Gibbs on the prequel and Roma Maffia returning as Vera in the present-day storyline on NCIS.

It all begins on Origins, with “Funny How Time Slips Away.” After a naval officer mysterious dies, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the NIS team head to the small dust-blown town of Serenity, California, where they encounter secret-harboring residents, an uncooperative sheriff, and an investigation that will reverberate for decades.

Details about Harmon’s appearance are scarce. But both Origins executive producers and Harmon have commented on his return.

“Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude,” said co-showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. “We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today.  … We don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say Gibbs is no longer alone.”

Added Harmon, “I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on Origins. They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.”

Then, on NCIS in “Now and Then,” a prison break by an inmate who had just three weeks left on a sentence compels the team to reopen the aforementioned case and enlist the help of retired special agent Vera Strickland (Maffia). Plus, the team has different views on what to include in a special Navy time capsule.

Scroll down to check out photos from the two episodes.

NCISNCIS: Origins Crossover, Tuesday, November 11, 8/7c, CBS

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins'
CBS

NCIS: Origins: "Funny How Time Slips Away"

Mark Harmon is back onscreen as Gibbs!

Katrina Law as NCIS S.A. Jessica Knight and Wilmer Valderrama as S.A. Nicolas Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: "Now and Then"

Knight (Katrina Law) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) have questions

Randy Crowder as Mac Sims — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Randy Crowder guest stars as Mac Sims. What does he know?

Michael Lowry as Thomas Mulligan — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael Lowry guest stars as Thomas Mulligan

Roma Maffia as Vera Strickland — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Roma Maffia returns as Vera Strickland

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Palmer (Brian Dietzen) goes through evidence boxes

Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Is Kasie (Diona Reasonover) looking for something specific or just the box from the case?

Gary Cole as Aiden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Parker (Gary Cole)

Gary Cole as Aiden Parker, Roma Maffia as Vera Strickland and Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Welcome back to NCIS, Vera!

Gary Cole as Aiden Parker, Roma Maffia as Vera Strickland and Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

“So, who has a VCR?”

'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Look at those signatures from Gibbs, Franks, and Vera!

Gary Cole, Roma Maffia, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Behind the scenes with Gary Cole, Roma Maffia, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover

Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Behind the scenes with Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama

Director Jose Clemente Hernandez and Michael Lowry — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 5
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Behind the scenes with director Jose Clemente Hernandez and Michael Lowry

NCIS

NCIS: Origins




