‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover: Mark Harmon to Reprise Role as Gibbs — See Photo

Well, this is certainly going to make the NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover even more special: Mark Harmon is reprising his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the first hour.

CBS announced the news of Harmon’s special guest appearance on NCIS: Origins during the crossover on Tuesday, October 28. The event will be airing on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, with Harmon appearing in the first hour (the shows swap time slots for the night). See Harmon as Gibbs again in the photo above.

Harmon was last seen onscreen on NCIS in its 19th season and briefly appeared during Origins‘ series premiere in 2024. He serves as an executive producer on both shows and narrates every episode of Origins.

“Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude,” said co-showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal in a statement. “We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. Well, on Nov. 11, we’re so excited to announce that Mark Harmon will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the Origins hour of the NCIS crossover event. We don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say Gibbs is no longer alone.”

Added Harmon, “I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on Origins. They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.”

The crossover event begins on Origins will Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the NIS team investigating the small-town death of a naval officer in the ’90s. Then, that case is unexpectedly re-opened in the present day on NCIS.

Valderrama told TV Insider ahead of the new seasons premiering that the crossover is “brilliant in how it deepens how we communicate and how we coexist on the same screen together.”

NCIS & NCIS: Origins, Crossover, Tuesday, November 11, 8/7c, CBS