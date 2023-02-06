‘NCIS: LA’ Reunites Kilbride & His Ex-Wife in Final Season (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Gerald McRaney and Marilu Henner in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

 More

Who is Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) away from work? We’re probably about to get the most information about that we have yet with Marilu Henner guest starring as his ex-wife in the February 26 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

So what prompts this reunion? Elizabeth visits and asks Kilbride to think about reconnecting with their son in “A Farewell to Arms.” The photos, which you can check out above and below, offer a look at the exes together again as well as the team working a case: The agents must identify a mystery woman who attacks the founder of an AI company before the next major global conflict ensues.

It seems likely that Elizabeth’s visit has the intended effect. As we exclusively revealed last week, Christopher Gorham will be guest starring in an episode in the spring as Kilbride’s estranged son, Alex, and it’s going to be “a rocky reunion” as the series nears its finale.

Kilbride has only spoken a little about his family. “I have dedicated my life to the Navy, and I am proud of the career I’ve had. But I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the other side of that coin. My wife wanted a husband, my son wanted a father, and I was neither. At least my wife knew what she was getting into. My son didn’t have a choice. And there is not a day goes by that I don’t question whether it was all worth it,” Kilbride told Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in Season 13.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “A Farewell to Arms.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

Eric Christian Olsen, Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Caleb Castille in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

What’s in the cases?

LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sam (LL Cool J)

Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Callen (Chris O’Donnell)

Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen)

Caleb Castille in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Rountree (Caleb Castille)

Gerald McRaney in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

Kilbride (Gerald McRaney)

Marilu Henner in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

Marilu Henner as Kilbride’s ex-wife, Elizabeth

NCIS: Los Angeles

Gerald McRaney

Marilu Henner

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards
1
Bad Bunny Gets Everyone on Their Feet With Grammy Opening Performance
Grammys In Memoriam 2023 performance
2
Watch Grammy Tributes to Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn, Takeoff & More
Will Smith attends the European premiere of 'Emancipation'
3
Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute
Taylor Swift, LL Cool J and Lizzo at the 2023 Grammys
4
See the Stars on the Red Carpet at 2023 Grammys
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event
5
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on ‘Rennervations’ After Snowplow Accident