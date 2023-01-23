9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending with its current 14th season, and before it wraps on May 14, there are quite a few storylines that need to be wrapped and things we’d like to see.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.

But will it have time to close out the ongoing storylines involving MIA Hetty (Linda Hunt), the threat against Kensi (Daniela Ruah) that is Kessler (Frank Military), the body stitchers case, and all the answers still to be found about Callen’s (Chris O’Donnell) past, feature a couple of certain character-specific named episodes, and more? Scroll down as we take a look at those and other things we’d like to see in the remaining episodes of the NCIS spinoff.

Linda Hunt in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Robert Voets/CBS

Hetty

Thanks to an audio message during the NCISverse crossover, the good news is that we know that Hetty is alive. The bad news is we haven’t gotten much of an update on her mission in Syria in quite some time. It seems inevitable that the team will be heading overseas at some point to help her, but we just hope that there’s enough time to give that the justice it deserves — and that we get as much Hunt as we can in the process. And let’s just hope we get one more scene of Hetty at her desk in the office before the end.

Daniela Ruah and Frank Military in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Ron Jaffe/CBS

Kessler Taken Care of for Good

The sociopath who has very memorably and disturbingly threatened Kensi’s life is still out there, and while the last thing we want is for him to come anywhere near her, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), or Rosa (Natalia del Riego), it feels like it has to happen. Plus, Ruah and Military were so good facing off in Season 12’s “Raising the Dead” that we want to see that again.

Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

The Body Stitchers Case Closed

First introduced in Season 9’s “The Monster,” the case involves a network of serial killers who chop up bodies and sew the parts back together in a twisted Frankenstein — and they’re put on display. In Season 14’s update, “The Body Stitchers,” the team realized too late that FBI Forensic Psychologist Mark Collins (JD Cullum) is actually “Vincent,” the “Master” of the network. Last we saw, his plan was for the network to “lay low for a very long time” but that when they returned they “stop making conventional bodies.” Could this just be a case we never see them solve? We hope not.

Chris O'Donnell and Bar Paly in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Callen and Anna's Wedding

What better way to end the series than with Callen, who began it with so many questions about himself (like his first name) getting married? It would be the perfect celebration to bring everyone together (including some familiar guests), allow him to have gotten the answers he’s wanted (more about that shortly), and give them enough to time to first bring back Hetty because she needs to be in attendance.

LL Cool J and Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Monty Brinton/CBS

"Hanna, S." and "Deeks, M." Episodes

We’ve gotten “Callen, G.,” “Lange, H.,” “Blye, K.,” and “Granger, O.” episodes over the years. This season seems to have been setting the table for a “Deeks, M.” episode, and it has to be inevitable that we’d get the “Hanna, S.” one as well. Sure, there have been multiple episodes focused on both Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks, but it’s not quite the same.

Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Eric and Nell Return

Barrett Foa and Renée Felice Smith both exited at the end of Season 12, with Eric and Nell going to work at the branch of his tech firm in Tokyo. It might be too much to ask to see them not only back in some capacity (perhaps to attend Callen and Anna’s wedding?) but also work a case with the team to put them back in Ops once more, but hey, let’s dream big.

Gerald McRaney in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sara Mally/CBS

Kilbride’s Son

Kilbride’s (Gerald McRaney) estranged son has come up before, particularly in conversations about parenting with Deeks, and his ex-wife is coming in, played by Marilu Henner. She’ll be trying to bring Kilbride and his son back together, and while it’s entirely possible that could leave with the promise of that happening someday — but his son not quite being ready — we do hope to see it onscreen.

Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sara Mally/CBS

Answers for Callen

Callen has a lot of questions for Hetty once they reunite, including about that program he was part of as a kid. And as part of that, he also has to track down Pembroke, who’s clearly still haunting him (as seen earlier this season). We just hope that he can get what he needs before his wedding (and no, we don’t mean in the first half of the episode with the celebration).

Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, and LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

A Sense of the Team's Future

Over the years, there has been talk about who might take over as operations manager for Hetty; Kilbride has since come in to lead OSP. But could we find out that Callen will, in fact, one day take up that role? Could we hear more about young agents that Sam wants to train to be like them? Will Kensi and Deeks once again talk about continuing in their dangerous line of work when they have kids to consider? (They did wonder if they should tell Rosa about him getting shot at in the crossover.) Will the series end with the team still working together and just a hint at what the future could hold, or might we see at least one or two of them moving on to something new?

