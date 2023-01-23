9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending with its current 14th season, and before it wraps on May 14, there are quite a few storylines that need to be wrapped and things we’d like to see.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.

But will it have time to close out the ongoing storylines involving MIA Hetty (Linda Hunt), the threat against Kensi (Daniela Ruah) that is Kessler (Frank Military), the body stitchers case, and all the answers still to be found about Callen’s (Chris O’Donnell) past, feature a couple of certain character-specific named episodes, and more? Scroll down as we take a look at those and other things we’d like to see in the remaining episodes of the NCIS spinoff.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS