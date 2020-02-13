Anna Kolcheck Returns to ‘NCIS: LA’ With a Warning for Callen (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
10 Comments
NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS
NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Hetty (Linda Hunt) and her tea

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

What does Anna (Bar Paly) know?

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 11, Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Kensi (Daniela Ruah) looks worried.

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Welcome back, Anna!

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

What has Nell (Renée Felice Smith) found?

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Hetty

NCIS Los Angeles - Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Anna

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

What’s on Hetty’s computer?

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

It’s like Anna and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) have been called into the principal’s office.

NCIS Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

This mission requires Callen to get all fancy?

NCIS Los Angeles - Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Do these two have a future?

NCIS Los Angeles - Season 11 Episode 15
Monty Brinton/CBS

Callen and Anna

1 of

Callen (Chris O’Donnell) recently started looking for Anna (Bar Paly) on NCIS: Los Angeles, but will she be the one to find him?

Anna’s back in the February 23 episode, “The Circle,” with a warning for her ex-boyfriend. He’s in danger, and to make things worse — much, much worse — he must now work with his archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring. It also looks like he’ll have to dress up for this mission (or at the very least, wear a tie).

Click through the gallery above for a look at Callen and Anna’s reunion — could they get back together? — as well as Hetty (Linda Hunt) back in the office, and more.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

Bar Paly

Chris O'Donnell

Linda Hunt

