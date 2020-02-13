Anna Kolcheck Returns to ‘NCIS: LA’ With a Warning for Callen (PHOTOS)

Callen (Chris O’Donnell) recently started looking for Anna (Bar Paly) on NCIS: Los Angeles, but will she be the one to find him?

Anna’s back in the February 23 episode, “The Circle,” with a warning for her ex-boyfriend. He’s in danger, and to make things worse — much, much worse — he must now work with his archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring. It also looks like he’ll have to dress up for this mission (or at the very least, wear a tie).

Click through the gallery above for a look at Callen and Anna’s reunion — could they get back together? — as well as Hetty (Linda Hunt) back in the office, and more.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS