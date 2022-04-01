‘NCIS: LA’: What Might Peter Cambor’s Return as Nate Mean for Callen? (PHOTOS)

Peter Cambor returned to NCIS: Los Angeles earlier this season, and fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to see Nate Getz again: He’ll be back in the April 17 episode, “MWD.”

In “All the Little Things,” Retired Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) met with Nate to question him about Hetty Lange’s (Linda Hunt) mission in Syria. He also asked him for “professional insight into the rest of the team. You were their shrink for a number of years. You probably know them as well as anyone, maybe even better.” Later, he admitted he was worried about Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and the cognitive tests performed by the CIA on him when he was a child, as well as Hetty’s involvement.

Kilbride wanted Nate involved when Callen and Hetty do finally get the chance to talk (assuming she survives her mission overseas), for “damage control…. This could not only destroy the relationship between Henrietta and Callen, it could have very serious consequences for this entire team.” He admitted he was most worried about Callen, which could explain why the photos for “MWD” show Nate visiting Callen, who has been remembering parts of his past involving in that CIA project.

That’s the only hint we have as to what brings Nate back in this episode. Also in “MWD,” the team investigates the kidnapping of Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog, while Sam (LL Cool J) looks to sell his boat to take care of his father, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Scroll down for a look at Nate’s return and more.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS