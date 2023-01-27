Yasmine Al-Bustami is back on NCIS: Hawai’i in the February 6 episode, but Lucy Tara isn’t back with the team on the island just yet. Rather, it’s time to see what she’s up to as agent afloat.

It was in the November 14 episode, “Vanishing Act,” that Lucy accepted a position as agent afloat after some hesitance. As she told her girlfriend, Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), in high school, Lucy and her first girlfriend used to talk about the big adventures they’d have. “Only I didn’t want to have adventures. I just wanted to sit on the hill with Marcella,” she said. Kate assured her she wasn’t going anywhere, and Lucy knew she had to take the job, which is good for her career. She has only since been seen as part of the NCISverse crossover, in the LA episode, and Kate did provide an update in the January 16 episode.

Now, in “Misplaced Targets,” we’ll see Lucy get her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier as agent afloat. The photos below offer a look at her investigation as well as the NCIS team’s. The others will be taking down Kai’s (Alex Tarrant) old friend-turned-criminal after he targets the agent.

Now, we just have to keep waiting to see when Lucy returns to Hawai’i. We can’t look at past history in the franchise, either, to even speculate. NCIS‘ Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) was assigned to be agent afloat, but that was as part of the team being split up at the end of Season 5, not his choice.

Scroll down for a look at “Misplaced Targets.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS