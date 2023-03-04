It looks like scheduling (finally) worked out! Enver Gjokaj is returning to NCIS: Hawai’i as Captain Joe Milius for the first time in Season 2 in Episode 17, airing March 20.

In “Money Honey,” Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Also, Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Daniel (Anthony Ruivivar) deal with Alex’s (Kian Talan) acceptance into the Naval Academy.

Gjokaj’s character was introduced in the NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere, and he went on to appear in five more episodes of Season 1. And given how sparks flew between him and Tennant, we hoped there would be more. As executive producer Jan Nash told TV Insider ahead of this season, “he is a super-talented guy, and he got another job, so he has not been available to us … But we are hopeful that we’ll be able to see him again. We love him. Enver is a great guy. He is great as Joe Milius, we love that dynamic, so we’re hopeful.”

At the end of Season 1, Nash explained to us, “we had ideas for what that relationship [for Tennant] was going to be when we put Joe in the pilot. He was mostly, I think, intended to be a really interesting foil for Tennant, and Enver just sort of infused the part with such charisma that in fact we really just grew to love it and decided to turn it into a little bit more and then from there, looked for a way to bring him back.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS