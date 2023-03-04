‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Enver Gjokaj Returns as Captain Milius (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Tori Anderson, Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Enver Gjokaj, and Derek Phillips on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

It looks like scheduling (finally) worked out! Enver Gjokaj is returning to NCIS: Hawai’i as Captain Joe Milius for the first time in Season 2 in Episode 17, airing March 20.

In “Money Honey,” Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Also, Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Daniel (Anthony Ruivivar) deal with Alex’s (Kian Talan) acceptance into the Naval Academy.

Gjokaj’s character was introduced in the NCIS: Hawai’i series premiere, and he went on to appear in five more episodes of Season 1. And given how sparks flew between him and Tennant, we hoped there would be more. As executive producer Jan Nash told TV Insider ahead of this season, “he is a super-talented guy, and he got another job, so he has not been available to us … But we are hopeful that we’ll be able to see him again. We love him. Enver is a great guy. He is great as Joe Milius, we love that dynamic, so we’re hopeful.”

At the end of Season 1, Nash explained to us, “we had ideas for what that relationship [for Tennant] was going to be when we put Joe in the pilot. He was mostly, I think, intended to be a really interesting foil for Tennant, and Enver just sort of infused the part with such charisma that in fact we really just grew to love it and decided to turn it into a little bit more and then from there, looked for a way to bring him back.”

Scroll down for a peek at Gjokaj’s return.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

Anthony Ruivivar and Vanessa Lachey on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Daniel (Anthony Ruivivar) and Tennant (Vanessa Lachey)

Jason Antoon and Tori Anderson on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Ernie (Jason Antoon) and Kate (Tori Anderson) working together … or did she take over his computer?

Noah Mills and Alex Tarrant on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Jesse (Noah Mills) and Kai (Alex Tarrant)

Vanessa Lachey and Tori Anderson on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

These two women get things done

Enver Gjokaj on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Enver Gjokaj returns as Captain Joe Milius.

Vanessa Lachey, Tori Anderson, and Alex Tarrant on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Tennant, Kate, and Kai

Enver Gjokaj, Derek Phillips, Alex Tarrant, Jason Antoon, and Vanessa Lachey on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Going over the case

Vanessa Lachey and Enver Gjokaj on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Tennant and Milius

Enver Gjokaj and Vanessa Lachey on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

This looks promising…

Anthony Ruivivar, Vanessa Lachey, Enver Gjokaj, and Kian Talan on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

This dinner is probably going to be awkward

NCIS: Hawai'i

Enver Gjokaj

Vanessa Lachey

