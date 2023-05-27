NCIS: Los Angeles aired its final episode on May 21. One day later, fans learned that would not be the last time they saw at least one of their favorite characters.

LL Cool J reprised his role as Sam Hanna in the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 finale, to help out Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) in Caracas. Though he offered further assistance, Tennant insisted she’d be OK. Immediately after the episode aired, CBS announced that LL Cool J will be recurring in Season 3.

But even before that, we couldn’t help but wonder if we’d see any of the LA characters again, especially since members of the three teams — in D.C. (NCIS) and Hawai’i — teamed up earlier in the 2022-2023 season. There are the other shows. There’s the possibility of a revival of some sort, especially given what’s happened with other shows. (Just look at Criminal Minds; it lives on at Paramount+ with Evolution.)

“I think that’s very possible. Since we have done a crossover, some of the characters have appeared on the other shows, so it’s quite possible that they end up making appearances there,” NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said when we talked about the finale, but added, “That’s sort of, at this point, a decision beyond my capability.”

And would Daniela Ruah, who played Kensi Blye going back to the NCIS backdoor pilot episodes, be up for reprising her role? “Technically, I’ve actually played Kensi in two extra episodes from those that we’ve counted on our show, and then it’s actually a third one if you count Hawaii Five-0 as well. This woman is such a huge part of me,” she told us. “In regard to me showing up on another NCIS, it hasn’t been discussed, talked about, or looked into. Obviously, I don’t know. I guess I’ll cross that bridge if it comes my way.”

We’ll have to wait and see for now, but at least we know we’re getting more Sam Hanna!