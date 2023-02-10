‘NCIS’ Brings Back Parker’s Father in Episode 450 (PHOTOS)

NCIS is celebrating a milestone that few shows reach — 450 episodes — on Monday, February 27, and it sounds like it’s going to be business as usual.

In “Unusual Suspects,” the team investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Francis Xavier McCarthy returns as Parker’s (Gary Cole) father, Roman, who is temporarily living with his son and assists the team in their investigation.

Roman was first seen in the Season 19 finale “Birds of a Feather” in a senior living home and getting on his son’s case about divorcing Vivian (Teri Polo), and being the only member of the family not to join the Navy (blaming his ex-con past). It should be interesting to see Parker and his dad living — and working — together, considering how things were between them in just that short glimpse into their relationship.

“The fact that we’ve done 450 [episodes] is a real testament, all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base,” series star Rocky Carroll (who plays Director Leon Vance) recently told TV Insider. “When you get to these milestones, it’s good to take a moment and say, ‘wow, look at what we’ve done.’ And I feel like everybody kind of did that for the first time [this season] when we got to 450.”

NCIS, Episode 450, Monday, February 27, 9/8c, CBS