‘NCIS’ Brings Back Parker’s Father in Episode 450 (PHOTOS)

Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole for 'NCIS'
Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS

 More

NCIS is celebrating a milestone that few shows reach — 450 episodes — on Monday, February 27, and it sounds like it’s going to be business as usual.

In “Unusual Suspects,” the team investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Francis Xavier McCarthy returns as Parker’s (Gary Cole) father, Roman, who is temporarily living with his son and assists the team in their investigation.

Roman was first seen in the Season 19 finale “Birds of a Feather” in a senior living home and getting on his son’s case about divorcing Vivian (Teri Polo), and being the only member of the family not to join the Navy (blaming his ex-con past). It should be interesting to see Parker and his dad living — and working — together, considering how things were between them in just that short glimpse into their relationship.

“The fact that we’ve done 450 [episodes] is a real testament, all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base,” series star Rocky Carroll (who plays Director Leon Vance) recently told TV Insider. “When you get to these milestones, it’s good to take a moment and say, ‘wow, look at what we’ve done.’ And I feel like everybody kind of did that for the first time [this season] when we got to 450.”

Scroll down for a look at Episode 450 “Unusual Suspects.”

NCIS, Episode 450, Monday, February 27, 9/8c, CBS

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law in 'NCIS'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

All smiles!

Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law in 'NCIS'
Robert Voets/CBS

What are Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) initial findings?

Francis Xavier McCarthy and Gary Cole in 'NCIS'

Francis Xavier McCarthy returns as Parker’s father, Roman.

Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, and Gary Cole in 'NCIS'
CBS

Someone brought in flowers.

Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray in 'NCIS'
CBS

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and McGee (Sean Murray)

Brian Dietzen in 'NCIS'
CBS

Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama in 'NCIS'
CBS

What’s Torres holding?

Brian Dietzen in 'NCIS'
CBS

Who gave Jimmy the flower?

Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and Katrina Law in 'NCIS'
CBS

Looking serious

Sean Murray and Gary Cole in 'NCIS'
CBS

What did this guy do?

NCIS 450 Episodes
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

