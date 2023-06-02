June 2 marks a tasty treat of a holiday. It’s National Donut Day! However you spell it (donuts, doughnuts, what have you), those fried delicacies are always good for a sweet treat.

Dunkin’ Donuts (on which America and Ben Affleck runs), Krispy Kreme, Dapper Doughnuts, and more of your favorite chains are offering special deals for the holiday. Dunkin’ is giving out free donuts with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last. Krispy Kreme has a slate of free ones waiting for you to come get. And Dapper Doughnuts’ deals last all weekend long — get a free six-pack of cinnamon donuts with any purchase from June 2-4. (Check out more deals here.)

Before you venture out for the sugar fix, check out the TV stars and celebrities who also love a good donut in the gallery below.