Happy National Donut Day! See Bethenny Frankel & More TV Stars Celebrate (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Celebrities with donuts
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock; Instagram

June 2 marks a tasty treat of a holiday. It’s National Donut Day! However you spell it (donuts, doughnuts, what have you), those fried delicacies are always good for a sweet treat.

Dunkin’ Donuts (on which America and Ben Affleck runs), Krispy Kreme, Dapper Doughnuts, and more of your favorite chains are offering special deals for the holiday. Dunkin’ is giving out free donuts with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last. Krispy Kreme has a slate of free ones waiting for you to come get. And Dapper Doughnuts’ deals last all weekend long — get a free six-pack of cinnamon donuts with any purchase from June 2-4. (Check out more deals here.)

Before you venture out for the sugar fix, check out the TV stars and celebrities who also love a good donut in the gallery below.

Bethenny Frankel
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel

Kenan Thompson eats a donut while dressed as Charles Barkley during the NHL Awards in 2019
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson (as Charles Barkley)

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara
Instagram

The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore & Paige Spara

Karen Bass and Danny Trejo grab coffee and donuts in Los Angeles in 2019
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Karen Bass & Danny Trejo

Brooklyn Beckham donut cake
Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

Hugh Jackman and chef Dominique Ansel eat donuts in NYC in 2013
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman

Chrissy Teigen eats a donut to celebrate the launch of Apple Pay in 2014
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Visa

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen eats a donut to celebrate the launch of Apple Pay in 2014
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Visa

Jamie Chung

Prince Harry buys donuts in London in 2017
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry

Beyoncé is surprised with a donut birthday cake on Good Morning America in 2006
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Beyoncé, Robin Roberts & Diane Sawyer

Kaitlyn Bristowe picks a Dunkin Donut in 2016
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Scott Disick has some donuts at the Sugar Factory in Washington in 2017
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Scott Disick

