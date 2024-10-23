See 2024 Halloween Episode Photos From ‘Bold & the Beautiful,’ ‘Price Is Right’ & ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

The stars of the CBS‘s daytime TV shows are having a great time getting into the spooky season spirit. The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and The Bold and the Beautiful have all released photos from their upcoming Halloween episodes, and the costumes from the hosts, contestants, and stars are delightful.

The Price Is Right photos reveal that Ghosts stars Danielle Pinnock and Devan Chandler Long will “come on down” to join host Drew Carey for the special themed episode. Here’s what to expect in each of these upcoming Halloween installments, all of which are airing on Thursday, October 31.

The Price Is Right Halloween 2024 Episode

The Price Is Right becomes “The Price is Fright” when players “come on down!” to a ghostly haunted house, with host Drew “Keeper of the House” Carey and announcer George “Graveyard” Gray. Stars of the hit CBS comedy series GHOSTS, Danielle Pinnock (“Alberta”) and Devan Chandler Long (“Thorfinn”) join as special guests, alongside models Miss Alexis “Spiritual Advisor” Gaube, Rachel “Dolly” Reynolds, and James “O’Ghoul-oran” O’Halloran, to present bone-chilling great prizes.

Let’s Make a Deal Halloween 2024 Episode

On Let’s Make a Deal, dealers in the best Halloween-themed attire have a chance to win spine-chilling experiences valued at over $130k, including an immersive trip to the Parisian catacombs, a luxurious trip to New Orleans including a gothic cemetery tour, a haunted hayride, and $10,000 in cash hidden in a coffin. Host Wayne Brady and cast deliver frights and delights with their signature improvisational and musical stylings, but watch out for the scariest trick of all, the dreaded Zonk!

The Bold and the Beautiful Halloween 2024 Episode

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) goes all out for the holiday, dressing appropriately as a witch, decorating restaurant Il Giardino and serving Halloween treats to some appreciative, and some not-so-appreciative diners, including Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

See photos from the Halloween episodes below.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS

Let’s Make a Deal, Weekdays, Check your local listings, CBS