See 2024 Halloween Episode Photos From ‘Bold & the Beautiful,’ ‘Price Is Right’ & ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

The stars of the CBS‘s daytime TV shows are having a great time getting into the spooky season spirit. The Price Is RightLet’s Make a Deal, and The Bold and the Beautiful have all released photos from their upcoming Halloween episodes, and the costumes from the hosts, contestants, and stars are delightful.

The Price Is Right photos reveal that Ghosts stars Danielle Pinnock and Devan Chandler Long will “come on down” to join host Drew Carey for the special themed episode. Here’s what to expect in each of these upcoming Halloween installments, all of which are airing on Thursday, October 31.

The Price Is Right Halloween 2024 Episode

The Price Is Right becomes “The Price is Fright” when players “come on down!” to a ghostly haunted house, with host Drew “Keeper of the House” Carey and announcer George “Graveyard” Gray. Stars of the hit CBS comedy series GHOSTS, Danielle Pinnock (“Alberta”) and Devan Chandler Long (“Thorfinn”) join as special guests, alongside models Miss Alexis “Spiritual Advisor” Gaube,  Rachel “Dolly” Reynolds, and James “O’Ghoul-oran” O’Halloran, to present bone-chilling great prizes.

Let’s Make a Deal Halloween 2024 Episode

On Let’s Make a Deal, dealers in the best Halloween-themed attire have a chance to win spine-chilling experiences valued at over $130k, including an immersive trip to the Parisian catacombs, a luxurious trip to New Orleans including a gothic cemetery tour, a haunted hayride, and $10,000 in cash hidden in a coffin. Host Wayne Brady and cast deliver frights and delights with their signature improvisational and musical stylings, but watch out for the scariest trick of all, the dreaded Zonk!

The Bold and the Beautiful Halloween 2024 Episode

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) goes all out for the holiday, dressing appropriately as a witch, decorating restaurant Il Giardino and serving Halloween treats to some appreciative, and some not-so-appreciative diners, including Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

See photos from the Halloween episodes below.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS

Let’s Make a Deal, Weekdays, Check your local listings, CBS

Howard Wise / jpistudios.com

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lawrence Saint Victor, Sean Kanan, Kimberlin Brown on set of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Halloween 2024 episode.

Howard Wise / jpistudios.com

Sheila is going all out for Halloween at the Il Giardino restaurant.

Howard Wise / jpistudios.com

Not everyone at the restaurant is going to love Sheila’s Halloween treats.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Price Is Right

Ghosts stars Danielle Pinnock and Devan Chandler Long join Drew Carey on The Price Is Right this Halloween. A fitting crossover.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Ghosts and Price Is Right stars unite on the game show.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Drew Carey’s 2024 Halloween costume is called “Keeper of the House.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Price Is Right‘s James O’Halloran and Alexis Gaube show off their spooky looks.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Can Alexis Gaube and George Gray predict who’ll win the episode with this crystal ball?

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Price Is Right‘s Halloween-themed set.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Drew Carey poses in front of the Halloween episode’s audience.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Let's Make a Deal

The Let’s Make a Deal Halloween 2024 set is a colorful thing.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tiffany Coyne stands on another Let’s Make a Deal Halloween set, complete with a skeleton DJ.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jonathan Mangum and host Wayne Brady in his subtle costume.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Wayne Brady poses with a contestant and their ghoulish look.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Another great costume from a contestant.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jonathan Mangum does some crowd work.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

This audience came to play, but they’re not messing around with their Halloween costumes.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

These players are thrilled about their potential spooky prizes.

