7 Things We Want to See in ‘Modern Family’s Final Episodes (PHOTOS)
1 of
After years of following the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family’s trials and triumphs, it is almost time to say goodbye to the beloved characters of ABC’s long-running sitcom Modern Family.
With only a few episodes left before the April finale, there are several storylines and character arcs that need to be wrapped up. Will Haley move to Paris? Will Cam and Mitch have another baby? Will the broken stair ever be fixed?
See Also
Go Behind the Scenes of the 'Modern Family' Series Finale (PHOTOS)
The cast has been posting up a storm from set, sharing everything from silly selfies to emotional moments.
Click through the gallery for our wishlist for the comedy’s final episodes.
Modern Family, Final Season, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC