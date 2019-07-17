‘Mindhunter’ Takes on the Son of Sam in Season 2 First Look (PHOTOS)

Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter
Netflix
MH_201B_0033631R
Netflix

Holt McCallany as Bill Tench

MH_204_0042469R
Netflix

Cameron Britton as Edmund Kemper

MH_202_0017692R
Netflix

Jonathan Groff (center) as Holden Ford

MH_206_0075456R
Netflix

Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford

MH_206_0027817R
Netflix

Anna Torv (right) as Wendy Carr

MH_206_0064569R
Netflix
MH_202_0013952R
Netflix
1 of

If the wait until Mindhunter Season 2 is just too long — even though we now have a premiere date! — then here’s some good news: You don’t have to wait to get a look at the new episodes.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a first look at the new season, and you can click through the gallery above to view eight photos from the crime thriller’s second season.

In Season 2, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) will probe further into the psyches of and hunt notorious serial killers with help from psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv).

David Fincher recently revealed that Mindhunter Season 2 will be released on August 16. It will explore the Atlanta Child Murders of 1979-81, Charles Manson, and David Berkowitz, the “Son of Sam.” The executive producer admitted that they could have done multiple seasons on the Atlanta Child Murders, but they had to “dramatize” it and show why the agents are brought in when they are and how they navigate the multi-jurisdictional crime.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek and stay tuned for more on Mindhunter as Netflix releases it!

Mindhunter, Season 2, Friday, August 16, Netflix

