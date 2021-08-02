9 Viewer Picks for Meghan McCain’s Replacement on ‘The View’

Angela Weiss/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for First Entertainment, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

With Meghan McCain exiting The View at the end of the ABC talk show’s 24th season, viewers are already teeing up ideas for her replacement.

And good luck to whoever gets the position: As we’ve covered at length, The View has been a revolving door of hosts, and not everyone leaves the table on good terms.

Still, someone will have to join (or re-join) the show in Season 25. Social media is full of suggestions, and we’ve selected a sampling, starting with but not limited to women who could take up McCain’s mantle as the show’s lone conservative.

Who do you think should get the gig? Sound off in the comments below.