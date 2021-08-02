9 Viewer Picks for Meghan McCain’s Replacement on ‘The View’

Dan Clarendon
2 Comments
Angela Weiss/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for First Entertainment, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

With Meghan McCain exiting The View at the end of the ABC talk show’s 24th season, viewers are already teeing up ideas for her replacement.

And good luck to whoever gets the position: As we’ve covered at length, The View has been a revolving door of hosts, and not everyone leaves the table on good terms.

Still, someone will have to join (or re-join) the show in Season 25. Social media is full of suggestions, and we’ve selected a sampling, starting with but not limited to women who could take up McCain’s mantle as the show’s lone conservative.

Meghan McCain Exits 'The View': 10 Headline-Making Moments From Her Tenure (VIDEO)See Also

Meghan McCain Exits 'The View': 10 Headline-Making Moments From Her Tenure (VIDEO)

After years of clapbacks and controversy on 'The View,' McCain calls it a day.

Who do you think should get the gig? Sound off in the comments below.

S.E. Cupp
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

S.E. Cupp

This columnist, recently seen on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher and CNN’s Reliable Sources, is one of the “mature, professional, respectful Republican women who speak truth to power” that a Twitter user named in a list of possible McCain replacements.

Jenna Bush Hager
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager

The View should replace Meghan McCain with Jenna Bush,” one Twitter asserted back in 2018. Of course, Hager might be a little busy these days, since she’s the co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Jedediah Bila
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jedediah Bila

“I would like to see her come back,” one Reddit user recently wrote about this Fox & Friends alum, who co-hosted The View between 2016 and 2017. “She was very respectful and was willing to hear other people’s views more. Plus, she had great chemistry with the remaining hosts.”

Nicolle Wallace
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ELLE

Nicolle Wallace

This host of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House was a co-host on The View between 2014 and 2015. “She was very respectful as the conservative on the show, but I think her coming back is a long shot,” the same Reddit user speculated.

Yvette Nicole Brown
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for First Entertainment

Yvette Nicole Brown

“I really love it when she guest co-hosts, but I don’t see it being likely since she doesn’t have a different view,” the Reddit user said of this Community alum who has guest-hosted a dozen episodes of the talk show (and, yes, votes Democrat).

Lisa Ling
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Ling

In a recent Twitter poll, one person asked, “Should Lisa Ling replace Meghan McCain on The View (only if she wants the gig)?” More than 17,000 voters chimed in, with 95.8 percent saying yes to the idea of this former View co-host returning.

Jameela Jamil
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

In case this Good Place alum and Legendary judge has free time, one Twitter user nominated her to be McCain’s replacement: “Wait, I’ve figured out how to fix everybody’s problems: Jameela Jamil should replace Meghan McCain on The View.”

Stacy London
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Stacy London

This style maven and What Not to Wear alum guest-hosted three dozen View episodes between 2015 and 2016, but one Twitter user wants more. “Stacy London should replace Meghan McCain on The View,” that user recently proposed. “Now let’s have that conversation!”

Monica Lewinsky
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Monica Lewinsky

The most famous White House intern of the 1990s has become a cyberbullying activist and a Vanity Fair columnist in recent years, and a Twitter user pushed for her to join The View back in 2019. “Wait, The View should replace Meghan McCain with Monica Lewinsky,” that user wrote at the time.

The View - ABC

The View where to stream

The View

Jameela Jamil

Jedediah Bila

Jenna Bush Hager

Lisa Ling

Monica Lewinsky

Nicolle Wallace

S.E. Cupp

Stacy London

Yvette Nicole Brown