There’s a supernatural twist to Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s love story in their new original Peacock film, Meet Cute.

It seems like love at first sight when the two get together, until it’s revealed that their magical date wasn’t fate at all. It turns out that Sheila has a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. And just to be sure that he’s the man of her dreams, Sheila also travels to Gary’s past to make him even more perfect.

The streaming service has announced that the film will premiere on Wednesday, September 21, and have released the first photos of Cuoco and Davidson as Sheila and Gary.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” said director Alex Lehmann in a statement. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

Meet Cute is produced by Weed Road Pictures. Joining Cuoco and Davidson as executive producers are Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Noga Pnueli, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri. Pnueli wrote the film. Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon are producers.

Meet Cute, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Peacock