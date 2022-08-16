‘Meet Cute’: First Look at Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson’s Love Story With a Twist (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary in Meet Cute
MKI Distribution Services

There’s a supernatural twist to Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s love story in their new original Peacock film, Meet Cute.

It seems like love at first sight when the two get together, until it’s revealed that their magical date wasn’t fate at all. It turns out that Sheila has a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. And just to be sure that he’s the man of her dreams, Sheila also travels to Gary’s past to make him even more perfect.

The streaming service has announced that the film will premiere on Wednesday, September 21, and have released the first photos of Cuoco and Davidson as Sheila and Gary.

John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Moving to PeacockSee Also

John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Moving to Peacock

Streamer announces a multi-year deal for series, which was originally set for Starz.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” said director Alex Lehmann in a statement. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

Meet Cute is produced by Weed Road Pictures. Joining Cuoco and Davidson as executive producers are Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Noga Pnueli, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri. Pnueli wrote the film. Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon are producers.

Scroll down to check out the first photos.

Meet Cute, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Peacock

Pete Davidson as Gary, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila in Meet Cute
MKI Distribution Services

Gary (Pete Davidson) and Sheila (Kaley Cuoco)

Pete Davidson as Gary in Meet Cute
MKI Distribution Services

Gary

Deborah S. Craig as June, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila in Meet Cute
MKI Distribution Services

June (Deborah S. Craig) and Sheila

Pete Davidson as Gary, Kaley Cuoco as Sheila in Meet Cute
MKI Distribution Services

How’s their night going?

Kaley Cuoco as Sheila, Pete Davidson as Gary in Meet Cute
MKI Distribution Services

Sheila and Gary

Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco

Pete Davidson