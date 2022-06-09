‘Married… With Children’ Ended 25 Years Ago: See the Cast Now

Thirty-five years ago, on April 5, 1987, the then-fledgling Fox network expanded into primetime with the premiere of Married… With Children. And 25 years ago, on June 9, 1997, the sitcom ended after seven Emmy Award nominations, 11 seasons, 259 episodes, and a whole lot of controversy.

The show starred Ed O’Neill as the cranky shoe salesman Al Bundy, Katey Sagal as work-shy housewife Peggy Bundy, and Christina Applegate and David Faustino as their pickier kids, Kelly and Bud. Amanda Bearse and David Garrison, meanwhile, played a neighboring couple… at least until Ted McGinley replaced Garrison as Bearse’s onscreen husband.

The show was never a ratings sensation, but it certainly made a stir with its politically incorrect and oft-offensive humor. (“It was a mean-spirited and misogynist show,” Bearse told News Corp Australia in 2018. “It was just so completely inappropriate.”)

Now that Married… With Children has been off the airwaves for 25 years, however — and now that an animated reboot is in the works — scroll down to catch up with those core cast members.

Married… With Children, Seasons 1-11, Now Streaming, Hulu