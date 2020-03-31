‘Manifest’: The Search for Cal & Zeke’s Death Date in the Season 2 Finale (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
There’s only one episode left of Manifest, and it’s going to be a crazy one.

First of all, the Stone family is desperate to find Cal (Jack Messina), who has been kidnapped by the meth dealers Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) took down. As Grace (Athena Karkanis) proves in the promo below, no one wants to get between a mother and getting her son back safe.

Meanwhile, Zeke (Matt Long) only has hours left, but it seems he’s accepted it. “If today’s the day I die, I’m ready,” he says. But could there be hope? According to the logline for “Icing Conditions,” “Saanvi and Vance make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.”

Click through the gallery above for a peek at what’s going to happen with Cal’s abduction and Saanvi’s (Parveen Kaur) meeting with the Major (Elizabeth Marvel).

Manifest, Season 2 Finale, Monday, April 6, 10/9c, NBC

Manifest




