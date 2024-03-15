‘Manhunt’: See the Cast vs. the Historical Figures in Lincoln’s Assassination (PHOTOS)

As Manhunt’s tagline states, Abraham Lincoln’s assassination is just the beginning in this Apple TV+ series.

Created by Monica Beletsky (Parenthood) and based on the best-selling book of the same name by James L. Swanson, Manhunt “is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history,” Apple TV+ teased. Emmy winner Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, one of Lincoln’s cabinet members, who is tasked with finding John Wilkes Booth following the president’s murder.

Luckily for history buffs, photos of some key players in that chapter of U.S. history are in the public domain, so we can see how several Manhunt cast members compare to their real-life counterparts. See the actors and the actual people side by side in the photo gallery below.

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton in 'Manhunt', Edwin Stanton
Apple TV+, Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton

Menzies (Outlander) portrays Stanton, who served as Lincoln’s Secretary of War and organized the manhunt for John Wilkes Booth.

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth in 'Manhunt', John Wilkes Booth
Apple TV+, Duke Libraries via Wikimedia Commons

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth

Boyle (Masters of the Air) plays Booth, the stage actor who fatally shot Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.

Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln in 'Manhunt', Abraham Lincoln
Apple TV+, Wikimedia Commons

Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln

Linklater (Midnight Mass) takes on the part of Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States.

Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln in 'Manhunt', Mary Todd Lincoln
Apple TV+, Wikimedia Commons

Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln

Taylor (Outer Range) portrays Lincoln’s wife, who was watching a performance of the play Our American Cousin with him when he was shot.

Will Harrison as David Herold in 'Manhunt', David Herold
Apple TV+, Wikimedia Commons

Will Harrison as David Herold

Harrison (Daisy Jones & the Six) has the role of Herold, a pharmacist’s assistant who was convicted and executed for being involved in the assassination plot against Lincoln and U.S. Secretary of State William Seward.

Matt Walsh as Samuel Mudd in 'Manhunt', Samuel Mudd
Apple TV+, Florida Memory Project via Wikimedia Commons

Matt Walsh as Samuel Mudd

Walsh (Veep) plays Mudd, a physician who was imprisoned for conspiracy after the assassination — and ultimately pardoned by President Andrew Johnson.

Patton Oswalt as Lafayette Baker in 'Manhunt', Lafayette Baker
Apple TV+, National Archives at College Park via Wikimedia Commons

Patton Oswalt as Lafayette Baker

Oswalt (The King of Queens) plays Baker, chief of the U.S. Federal Detective Police, who helped investigate the assassination.

Damian O’Hare as Thomas Eckert in 'Manhunt', Thomas Eckert
Apple TV+, National Archives at College Park via Wikimedia Commons

Damian O’Hare as Thomas Eckert

O’Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) plays Eckert, a telegraph expert who later became the U.S. Assistant Secretary of War.

