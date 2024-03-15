As Manhunt’s tagline states, Abraham Lincoln’s assassination is just the beginning in this Apple TV+ series.

Created by Monica Beletsky (Parenthood) and based on the best-selling book of the same name by James L. Swanson, Manhunt “is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history,” Apple TV+ teased. Emmy winner Tobias Menzies stars as Edwin Stanton, one of Lincoln’s cabinet members, who is tasked with finding John Wilkes Booth following the president’s murder.

Luckily for history buffs, photos of some key players in that chapter of U.S. history are in the public domain, so we can see how several Manhunt cast members compare to their real-life counterparts. See the actors and the actual people side by side in the photo gallery below.