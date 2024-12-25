9 ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Characters We Need to See in the Revival

Malcolm in the Middle is gearing up to ring in its 20th anniversary in an extra special way as Disney+ announced a four-episode revival starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, but who else will reprise their roles from the former Fox comedy?

Only time will tell as we await word on the production, but there are more than a few original series characters we’d like to see back on our screens when the revival launches. The original comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the new year as the show first debuted in 2000, running for seven seasons through 2006.

Following the titular kid genius Malcolm (Muniz), the show chronicled his shenanigans with brothers Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), Francis (Christopher Masterson), and later the youngest brother Jamie (Lukas and James Rodriguez). Considering the upcoming revival is being helmed by original series creator Linwood Boomer, we have faith that some of the fan favorites will either make an appearance or get a mention in the revival, which will revolve around the 4oth-anniversary celebration for Malcolm’s parents, Lois (Kaczmarek) and Hal (Cranston).

As we await word on the upcoming project, we’ve gathered a few of the characters that need back on our screens in some shape or form below. Let us know who you’d like to see appear.

Malcom in the Middle, Seasons 1-7, Streaming now, Hulu & Disney+