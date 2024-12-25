9 ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Characters We Need to See in the Revival

Meaghan Darwish
Justin Berfield, Frankie Muniz, and Erik Per Sullivan in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle is gearing up to ring in its 20th anniversary in an extra special way as Disney+ announced a four-episode revival starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, but who else will reprise their roles from the former Fox comedy?

Only time will tell as we await word on the production, but there are more than a few original series characters we’d like to see back on our screens when the revival launches. The original comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the new year as the show first debuted in 2000, running for seven seasons through 2006.

Following the titular kid genius Malcolm (Muniz), the show chronicled his shenanigans with brothers Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), Francis (Christopher Masterson), and later the youngest brother Jamie (Lukas and James Rodriguez). Considering the upcoming revival is being helmed by original series creator Linwood Boomer, we have faith that some of the fan favorites will either make an appearance or get a mention in the revival, which will revolve around the 4oth-anniversary celebration for Malcolm’s parents, Lois (Kaczmarek) and Hal (Cranston).

As we await word on the upcoming project, we’ve gathered a few of the characters that need back on our screens in some shape or form below. Let us know who you’d like to see appear.

Malcom in the Middle, Seasons 1-7, Streaming now, Hulu & Disney+

Erik Per Sullivan in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Century Fox Film

Dewey Wilkerson

The youngest brother for most of Malcolm in the Middle‘s run (until Jamie arrived at the end of Season 4), Dewey was a bit of an oddball, oftentimes Lois and Hal’s can-do-no-wrong favorite and an understandable fan favorite. While we can imagine Dewey probably would have ditched his family when he was old enough, there’s a part of us that would love to see him drop in during one of the revival’s four episodes.

Justin Berfield in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Saeed Adyani / Century Fox Film

Reese Wilkerson

The opposite of Malcolm on the IQ spectrum, Reese was considered the “dumb” brother of the bunch, but he showed extreme promise in cooking. Perhaps his return could hinge on catering his parent’s anniversary celebration. We can certainly hope.

Emy Coligado and Christopher Masterson in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Saeed Adyani / Century Fox Film

Piama & Francis Wilkerson

While it would be tough to imagine Malcolm in the Middle without eldest brother Francis, we could imagine the revival doing a potential recast considering Masterson’s family ties (to brother and convicted rapist Danny Masterson). If not, then we wouldn’t mind seeing Francis’s wife Piama (Emy Coligado) make an appearance.

Lukas Rodriguez and Justin Berfield in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Michael Brecker / Century Fox Film

Jamie Wilkerson

The youngest Wilkerson brother, Jamie is an open slate of potential for characters to return. He was so young during the show’s run, it would be fun to see if he followed in his mischievous brothers’ footsteps or took a different path. Originally portrayed by brothers James and Lukas Rodriguez, the character could be played by any actor at this point in time.

Craig Lamar Traylor in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Saeed Adyani / Century Fox Film

Stevie Kenarban

Malcolm’s best friend Stevie (Craig Lamar Traylor) was among one of the show’s most memorable secondary characters, bringing plenty of comedy to the screen. A fellow genius, he gave Malcolm a chance to spend time with a like-minded kid when he couldn’t relate to his family. And in turn, Malcolm got Stevie into some silly shenanigans over the seasons. His presence as a guest at the anniversary celebration would make total sense, should he return.

Gary Anthony Williams and Merrin Dungey in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
20th Century Fox Film

Abe & Kitty Kenarban

Stevie’s parents Abe (Gary Anthony Williams) and Kitty (Merrin Dungey) had their ups and downs, especially when Kitty essentially abandoned her family. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t interested in seeing what they’re up to now. Again, their presence as guests for whatever Hal and Lois’ anniversary celebration looks like would make sense.

David Anthony Higgins in 'Malcolm in the Middle'
Fox

Craig Feldspar

Finally, Craig Feldspar (David Anthony Higgins) feels like a perfect shot for success in terms of returning stars. A coworker of Lois’s, Craig was obsessed with the Wilkerson family matriarch, making his presence at the anniversary celebration prime for comedy. Until we know more on casting, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for Craig’s inclusion.

