There’s exciting news for The Bold and the Beautiful viewers as fan favorite Jack Wagner is set to return to the long-running daytime drama to reprise his role of Nick Marone.

As reported by Deadline, Wagner returned to the Los Angeles set on Thursday (April 10) to begin filming his new story arc. His first episode is scheduled to air on June 13.

Wagner, who rose to fame playing Frisco Jones on General Hospital, first joined B&B in 2003. He played Nick until 2012, starring in over 1300 episodes. His last appearance on the show came in 2022 for the soap’s 35th anniversary special.

His return comes amid the tumultuous relationship between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kay), with the on-and-off couple seemingly going their separate ways for good. Nick and Brooke were previously romantically linked.

According to Deadline, Wagner’s return story comes as “Brooke is feeling defeated and lost, grappling with heartbreak and the painful realization that her relationship may be irreparably broken.”

“Nick’s unexpected arrival brings a rush of memories and unresolved feelings back to the surface,” the description continues. “His charismatic and supportive nature offers Brooke a sense of comfort and stability that she desperately needs. Their connection reignites old flames, offering Brooke a chance at happiness and a fresh start away from the shadow of her past with Ridge.”

Fans took to social media to share their excitement over Wagner’s return, with one Reddit user writing, “Yes !!!!!! Now that’s a dude I’m happy to see back in town !!!”

“What fantastic news! I have mentioned wanting Jack Wagner back multiple times on Reddit. The soap gods have heard my pleas. Brooke needs a new love interest. It’s just an added bonus that Nick has very little respect for the dressmaker,” said another.

“Nice. I hope he’s awful to Ridge and nice to Brooke,” another added.

Another wrote, “Don’t toy with me. Is this legit!? Because I’m about to get excited …”

“No way I just mentioned that I wanted him back. That’s crazy. I didn’t think that would actually do it. Thank goodness. Can we get Ridge out of the picture? I want him to actually lose his crap when Brooke doesn’t want him for once. I seriously want him to suffer,” one user stated.

“Hoorayyyy!! I loved it when he was on!!! This is great news!!” another added.

“THANK THE SOAP GODS,” said one fan.

Since leaving B&B in 2012, Wagner has appeared on Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars and the Hallmark TV movie The Wedding March. He currently stars as Bill Avery on the Hallmark Channel’s Western drama When Calls the Heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings