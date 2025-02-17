Your favorite young genius and his dysfunctional family are coming back to TV screens this year. In December 2024, Malcolm in the Middle was announced to be returning with four new revival episodes on Disney+. While no official release date has been disclosed, TV Insider spoke with director Ken Kwapis about what fans can expect to see from the revival of such a beloved series.

Kwapis, who directed 19 episodes of the original series on Fox, received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2001 for his work as producer-director. Kwapis also directed 12 episodes of the popular sitcom The Office, for which he also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing in 2007.

“I’m not going to spill the beans yet,” smiled Kwapis. “But it’s wonderful to reconnect with the cast. They’re all coming back.”

The revival will star original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois. Per the official logline, “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

“I’m not going to say much about it except that it’s beautifully written,” teased Kwapis. “But it’s as emotional as it is funny.”

The series, which helped popularize single-camera comedies on television, earned 33 Emmy nominations over the course of its seven-season run on Fox. The entire series is currently available to stream on Hulu and on Disney+.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a great example of a show that on the surface seems broad,” said Kwapis. “There’s a lot of psych gags, a lot of physical comedy, and yet the writing is always very emotionally accurate.”

The lovable and chaotic family won the hearts of audiences of all ages, enticing those who love a good laugh, a clever prank, and a relatable dysfunctional household. What grounds the show, however, is the love clearly felt between all members of the family.

“None of the comedy would work if it weren’t for the fact that these characters felt real and distinct and relatable,” explained Kwapis. “Even if the performance level is occasionally high octane, emotionally it’s still 100 percent grounded.”

