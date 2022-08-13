‘Major Crimes’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Major Crimes cast
A decade ago now — on August 13, 2012 — TNT’s police procedural The Closer ended and the spinoff Major Crimes began, with Mary McDonnell’s Sharon Rayder taking over for Kyra Sedgwick’s Brenda Leigh Johnson as head of the Major Crimes Division and many stars of The Closer reprising their LAPD roles on the new show.

Major Crimes debuted with basic cable’s most-watched series premiere of all time up to that point and aired six seasons before wrapping up in 2018. So, what have the cast members done since? Read on to find out…

Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell (Sharon Raydor)

McDonnell recently guest-starred on Veronica Mars, recurred on Rebel, and voiced Lady Zerbst in the Netflix movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Soon, you’ll see her back on Netflix in The Fall of the House of Usher, the latest horror series from Mike Flanagan of The Haunting of Hill House fame.

G.W. Bailey
G.W. Bailey (Louie Provenza)

Bailey returned to the screen in the 2020 short film Til Life Do Us Part, and he recently served as executive director of the Sunshine Kids Foundation, which organizes events and activities for children with cancer.

Tony Denison
Tony Denison (Andy Flynn)

Denison, who’s also famous for the ‘80s NBC drama Crime Story, recently recurred as Vic Callan, Wilson Bethel’s onscreen dad, in the CBS-turned-OWN legal drama All Rise.

Michael Paul Chan
Michael Paul Chan (Mike Tao)

As he took guest-starring roles on The Good Fight and MacGyver, Chan also recurred as Yee Austin in recent installments of the Fox medical drama The Resident. Coming up, he’ll recur as rocket mechanic Walt in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Hello Tomorrow!, as Deadline reports.

Raymond Cruz
Raymond Cruz (Julio Sanchez)

Following Major Crimes, Cruz returned to his Breaking Bad role of Tuco Salamanca for Better Call Saul, playing the drug kingpin in four episodes of the AMC prequel series. More recently, he guest-starred in episodes of Get Shorty and Madam Secretary and appeared in the 2019 film The Curse of Llorona.

Phillip P. Keene (Buzz Watson)
Phillip P. Keene

Keene has appeared on screen a couple times since the end of Major Crimes — appearing, for example, in the 2019 Lifetime movie Her Secret Family Killer. This past October, he posted an anniversary ode to his husband, Major Crimes creator James Duff, on Facebook: “Our journeys here both long and hard/Me the waif and you the bard/Have joined our hearts and souls together/From then to now/Until forever.”

Kearran Giovanni
Kearran Giovanni (Amy Sykes)

Giovanni recurred in All Rise like Denison, playing prosecutor Kiara Foster last year. And she recurred in The Resident like Chan, playing fitness teacher Andrea Braydon between 2019 and 2020. Her other recurring parts include roles in the BET period drama American Soul and the CW action series Walker.

Graham Patrick Martin
Graham Patrick Martin (Rusty Beck)

After Major Crimes, Martin played Orr in all six episodes of the Hulu limited series Catch-22. He also guest-starred in recent episodes of All Rise, The Rookie, S.W.A.T., and NCIS: Los Angeles. And he and Justice Smith co-headlined the 2020 short film Query.

