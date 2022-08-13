‘Major Crimes’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?

A decade ago now — on August 13, 2012 — TNT’s police procedural The Closer ended and the spinoff Major Crimes began, with Mary McDonnell’s Sharon Rayder taking over for Kyra Sedgwick’s Brenda Leigh Johnson as head of the Major Crimes Division and many stars of The Closer reprising their LAPD roles on the new show.

Major Crimes debuted with basic cable’s most-watched series premiere of all time up to that point and aired six seasons before wrapping up in 2018. So, what have the cast members done since? Read on to find out…