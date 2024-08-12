Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The show of the summer is getting a reunion! Just weeks after the Love Island USA Season 6 finale, the cast will be coming together to discuss everything that went down in the villa. From the dumpings to Casa Amor, nothing is off the table.

In quite the role reversal, Ariana Madix will be hosting the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion. Usually, she’s in the hot seat during the Vanderpump Rules reunions, but not this time. Ariana is in the driver’s seat and will be asking the cast all the tough questions.

There has already been drama surrounding the reunion. One cast member will not be in attendance. TV Insider is breaking down all the latest updates about the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion.

When is the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion?

The reunion special will air on August 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. Ariana previously announced the reunion during the Season 6 finale.

Who will be at the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion?

All of the major players from Season 6 are expected to be at the reunion, including winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kendall Washington, Nicole Jacky, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Rob Rausch, Olivia Walker, and more. The full list of attendees hasn’t been confirmed by Peacock, but you can likely expect to see additional guests.

Who has been cut from the reunion?

One cast member who will not be a part of the reunion is Caine Bacon. The contestant revealed he did not attend the get-together, despite being in New York City (where the reunion was filmed) and hanging out with Aaron.

A fan asked Caine if the reunion had been canceled. According to Deadline, he responded, “It isn’t I mean I’ve been canceled from it lol.”

Peacock has not revealed why Caine was cut from the reunion, but there’s been controversy surrounding Caine’s recent social media post at an Asian restaurant. TikTok user soogia1 called out Caine for “openly and comfortably mock[ing] the name of the restaurant, mock[ing] the way that we eat, and record[ing] themselves saying offensive things and even using slurs.”

When Caine addressed the video, soogia1 called his response a “pathetic and predictable attempt at gaslighting.”

Who is still together from Love Island USA Season 6?

The couples from Season 6 who are still together include Serena and Kordell, JaNa and Kenny, Kendall and Nicole, and Miguel and Leah.

Kaylor and Aaron’s relationship status is unclear. They had ups and downs in the villa, but they left together after their elimination. In an August 11 TikTok video, Kaylor hinted that she is currently single. We’ll find out at the reunion!

Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion, August 19, 9/8c, Peacock