‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones Announce Divorce

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who met and married on the second season of Netflix reality dating series Love Is Blind earlier this year, are divorcing.

The pair revealed the news in a joint statement on social media on Wednesday, August 17, writing that “our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”

“What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the statement began. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iyanna Jones (@iyanna.amor)

“We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives,” the statement continued. “Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives.”

McNeely and Jones met on the second season of Love Is Blind, the reality series that sees men and women date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but not see each other. Jones ultimately picked McNeely at the end of the competition, and the two got engaged and later married.

Concluding their statement, the former couple added, “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

There are three remaining Love Is Blind success stories, including Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton (Season 1), Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett (Season 1), and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson (Season 2).

Love is Blind, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming, Netflix