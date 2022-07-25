Love & Hip Hop is coming back this August with two new seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and in these TV Insider exclusive photos, you can get a first look at the casts of the upcoming shows.

Both shows premiere August 8 on VH1, with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at bat first at 8/7c. Love & Hip Hop: Miami will follow immediately after at 9/8c. And VH1 promises two seasons full of unexpected alliances, new babies, long overdue family encounters, and more.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 cast includes Bambi, Erica Mena, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees Harris, Momma Dee, Rasheeda Frost, Renni Rucci, Safaree Samuels, Scrappy, Sierra Gates, Shekinah, Spice, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Yung Joc. And Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5 stars Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Florence El Luche, Joy Young, Neri Santiago, Noreaga, Princess Love Norwood, Ray J, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, and Trina.

Season 11 of the Georgian reality show will turn hip-hop culture on its head and remix it into a new era as Spice becomes the first artist in Love & Hip Hop history to be nominated for a Grammy while on the show. Filled with twists and turns, the new episodes will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters.

Over in Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5, the heat is turning up like never before. As the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.

Check out the Atlanta and Miami cast photos, with blue and yellow backgrounds, respectively, below, before the August 8 premieres.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11, Premieres Monday, August 8, 8/7c, VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5, Premieres Monday, August 8, 9/8c, VH1