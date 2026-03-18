Netflix has dropped the first look at its upcoming limited series adaptation of Lord of the Flies. Based on William Golding’s seminal dystopian story, the series comes from Adolescence cocreator Jack Thorne, who also wrote the episodes.

Here’s what to know about Lord of the Flies.

When does Lord of the Flies premiere?

All four episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on Monday, May 4.

Who stars in Lord of the Flies?

The central cast list for the series includes:

Winston Sawyers as Ralph

Lox Pratt as Jack

David McKenna as Piggy

Ike Talbut as Simon

Thomas Connor as Roger

Noah and Cassius Flemyng as Sam and Eric (twins)

Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice

Tom Page-Turner as Bill

An additional 30 boys will star as the various “biguns” and “littluns” in the camp.

What is Lord of the Flies about?

Like the Golding novel upon which the series is based, the story will follow a group of English schoolboys as they struggle to survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a remote island.

The official description reads, “Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding’s landmark dystopian classic.”

What else is there to know about Lord of the Flies?

The series was filmed in Malaysia near the rainforest. Thorne said he was inspired by the continued relevance of Golding’s narrative, telling Tudum, “As a society, we’re having a conversation right now about boys. We’re losing a generation of boys, and we’re losing it because of the hate they are ingesting — because it is an answer to their loneliness and isolation.” The creator added of his adaptation, “I hope it takes people back to the book, and I hope it allows people to lean into what the book really is, in my opinion — a difficult and dangerous account of who we are and what we’re capable of.”

Is there a trailer for Lord of the Flies?

Not yet, but there are first-look photos, below!

Lord of the Flies, Series Premiere, May 4, Netflix