Loot is gearing up for a second chapter at Apple TV+, and in anticipation of the show’s return, the stars and creatives stopped by TV Insider’s Portrait Studio at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour.

The series following Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) journey to rid herself of the vast funds she’s accumulated as the ex of tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), will see her thriving as the lead of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focusing mainly on charity work, Molly is guided by her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), and her driven executive director of the Wells Foundation, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez).

Having sworn off any new relationships, it’s unclear where Molly stands with crush Arthur (Nat Faxon) who has moved past his feelings for her to embrace a new version of himself in Season 2. Although Molly is fabulous and single, she still needs help and isn’t entirely independent, returning alongside Molly, Nicholas, Sofia, and Arthur are fellow members of the Wells Foundation team, Howard (Ron Funches), Rhonda (Meagen Fay), and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles).

Together, they’ll work to funnel Molly’s fortune into positive projects that could shake up all of their lives, making room for plenty of comedy to ensue when the show returns on April 3. Before then, fans are getting a closer look at Rudolph, Booster, Rodriguez, and Faxon alongside creators Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang who stepped into the TCA Portrait Studio.

Loot, Season 2, Premieres Wednesday, April 3, Apple TV+