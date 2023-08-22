13 Big Names Who Guest Starred on ‘Living Single,’ Now 30 Years Old

It’s been 30 years since Living Single premiered and 25 years since it ended, and we still haven’t gotten a revival of the beloved sitcom.

The Fox series — No. 3 on our list of the 1990s’ best Black sitcoms — followed six Brooklyn roommates as they navigated the ups and downs of their lives together. And Queen Latifah, one of Living Single’s stars, alluded to a potential continuation in a 2017 Watch What Happens episode. “We’re actually working on it,” she said at the time. “It’s not there yet, but hopefully, we can get it happening.”

Consider our fingers still crossed. Meanwhile, to mark Living Single’s 30th anniversary on August 22, we’re rounding up 13 famous folks who joined the Prospect Heights pals on the show. Check them out below.

Morris Chestnut
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Morris Chestnut

This star of Our Kind of People and The Best Man: The Final Chapters recurred in Living Single’s first season, playing handsome neighbor Hamilton Brown.

Giancarlo Esposito
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Giancarlo Esposito

Before he was a big bad of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Esposito played Jackson Turner, a client of Maxine (Erika Alexander), in Season 3’s “Kiss of the Spider Man.”

Will Ferrell
John Phillips/Getty Images

Will Ferrell

This comedy star was still months away from his Saturday Night Live debut when he guest starred as a “roommate from hell” talk show guest in Living Single’s second season episode “Talk Showdown.”

Terrence Howard
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Terrence Howard

In the first-season episode “The Hand That Robs the Cradle,” this future Empire star played Brendan King, a younger man Maxine starts seeing.

Regina King
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regina King

Long before she won Emmys for her performances in American Crime, Seven Seconds, and Watchmen, King played Zina, a possible new roommate, in Season 2’s “The Shake Up.”

Gladys Knight
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gladys Knight

The music world’s Empress of Soul played Odelle Jones, mother of Overton (John Henton), in two episodes of Season 4.

Kenya Moore
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kenya Moore

Before her days as one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore guest starred on Living Single as Lisa DeLongpre, whom Kyle (T.C. Carson) dated in Season 4’s “One Degree of Separation.”

Shemar Moore
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shemar Moore

This Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. star appeared in Season 2’s “The Last Temptation,” playing Jon Marc, a classmate of Synclaire (Kim Coles).

Rosie O’Donnell
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell

A couple years ahead of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, this comedian played Sheri, friend-turned-colleague of Khadijah (Latifah), in Season 2’s “There’s No Ship Like Kinship.”

Harold Perrineau
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harold Perrineau

Before landing big roles on the TV shows Oz, Lost, and From, Perrineau played Walter Jackson, another one of Maxine’s clients, in Season 5’s “Forgive Us Our Trespasses.”

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas
Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas

The members of the R&B group TLC played themselves — as figments of Overton’s dreams — in the Season 3 episode “The Following Is a Sponsored Program.”

