13 Big Names Who Guest Starred on ‘Living Single,’ Now 30 Years Old

It’s been 30 years since Living Single premiered and 25 years since it ended, and we still haven’t gotten a revival of the beloved sitcom.

The Fox series — No. 3 on our list of the 1990s’ best Black sitcoms — followed six Brooklyn roommates as they navigated the ups and downs of their lives together. And Queen Latifah, one of Living Single’s stars, alluded to a potential continuation in a 2017 Watch What Happens episode. “We’re actually working on it,” she said at the time. “It’s not there yet, but hopefully, we can get it happening.”

Consider our fingers still crossed. Meanwhile, to mark Living Single’s 30th anniversary on August 22, we’re rounding up 13 famous folks who joined the Prospect Heights pals on the show. Check them out below.