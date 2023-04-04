‘Live’ Turns 40: See the Show’s Evolution of Hosts

The show now titled Live With Kelly and Ryan debuted four decades ago, though you’d hardly recognize it. At the time, it was called The Morning Show, and it was a local program for the New York City market. But late TV personality and longtime Live co-host Regis Philbin was one of the faces of The Morning Show way back then, and he and Kelly Ripa are the common link between all the show’s many shakeups in the intervening decades.

And does Ripa have some stories to tell. In a recent interview with Variety, the 52-year-old said she was relegated to working from a janitor’s closet until Philbin’s departure, and she had to use the same public restrooms as audience members, even when she was pregnant. And then there was her 2016 standoff with ABC brass over co-host Michael Strahan’s abrupt departure from the show…

Now, however, Live is entering its fifth decade on air, and Ripa’s next co-host is a man near and dear to her heart. Scroll down to see a timeline of Live hosts, including those from the Morning Show days.