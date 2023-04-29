6 Reasons We Love Leslie Jordan on What Would’ve Been His 68th Birthday

We lost a beloved TV legend with the sudden death of Leslie Jordan.

The Emmy-winning actor died in Los Angeles on October 24, 2022, of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Today, April 29, would have been Jordan’s 68th birthday. In February 2023, a star-studded collection of Jordan’s friends got together at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, to create the special Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. The filmed event will air on Saturday, April 29 at 10/9c on the Circle Network in honor of his birthday.

Reportin’ for Duty will feature appearances from Jordan’s Call Me Kat co-star Mayim Bialik, the event’s executive producer Jim Parsons, and his Will & Grace co-star Max Greenfield. Musical tributes from Brothers Osborne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Tanya Tucker, and Eddie Vedder will also be sprinkled throughout, including a performance of songs from Jordan’s album Company’s Comin’.

“Leslie Jordan was such an iconic actor, comedian, musician, native Tennessean, and member of our country music community,” Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s General Manager, said in an April statement announcing the special. “Seeing the raw emotion from everyone throughout this tribute really showcased the impact Leslie had on every single person he met. It’s an honor to be able to broadcast this special evening to Leslie’s fans nationwide.”

We love Jordan, too. In fact, there are lots of reasons to love him. In celebration of what would have been his 68th birthday, here’s a list of reasons why Jordan holds a special place in our hearts.