6 Reasons We Love Leslie Jordan on What Would’ve Been His 68th Birthday

Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD
We lost a beloved TV legend with the sudden death of Leslie Jordan.

The Emmy-winning actor died in Los Angeles on October 24, 2022, of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Today, April 29, would have been Jordan’s 68th birthday. In February 2023, a star-studded collection of Jordan’s friends got together at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, to create the special Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. The filmed event will air on Saturday, April 29 at 10/9c on the Circle Network in honor of his birthday.

Reportin’ for Duty will feature appearances from Jordan’s Call Me Kat co-star Mayim Bialik, the event’s executive producer Jim Parsons, and his Will & Grace co-star Max Greenfield. Musical tributes from Brothers Osborne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Tanya Tucker, and Eddie Vedder will also be sprinkled throughout, including a performance of songs from Jordan’s album Company’s Comin’.

“Leslie Jordan was such an iconic actor, comedian, musician, native Tennessean, and member of our country music community,” Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s General Manager, said in an April statement announcing the special. “Seeing the raw emotion from everyone throughout this tribute really showcased the impact Leslie had on every single person he met. It’s an honor to be able to broadcast this special evening to Leslie’s fans nationwide.”

We love Jordan, too. In fact, there are lots of reasons to love him. In celebration of what would have been his 68th birthday, here’s a list of reasons why Jordan holds a special place in our hearts.

Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, Premieres Saturday, April 29, 10/9c, Circle Network (check your local listings)

Leslie Jordan in 'Call Me Kat' Season 3 Episode 7, 'Call Me Dame Booty Clench'
Lisa Rose/Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

1. His Performance in Call Me Kat

Jordan’s final TV role continued his longstanding history of providing audiences with barrels of laughs.

Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom

2. His Social Media Presence

Jordan became a household name during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, shooting to higher fame with his endlessly endearing Instagram videos (his following skyrocketed from 50,000 to 5.8 million during that time).

Well, sh*t. What are y’all doin’?” and “hello, fellow hunker-downers” became his catchphrases, and lines like “Daddy, watch me twirl!” became memorable when he graciously let us into his life by sharing stories from his childhood, career, and the goings on in his house during lockdown.

His energy was so sweet, his Instagram videos became unmissable. One of our personal favorites: when he shared his love of journaling and journal stickers, particularly his intro: “Well, hello, fellow hunker-downers. Comin’ to you high on half an Ambien.”

Leslie Jordan and Megan Mullally in 'Will & Grace' Season 7 Episode 23
NBC/Courtesy of Everett Collection

3. His Will & Grace Rivalry With Megan Mullally

Throughout his decades on the small screen, Jordan’s Emmy-winning guest-star role on Will & Grace is a standout. The bitter rivalry between his Beverley Leslie and Megan Mullally‘s Karen Walker produced some of TV’s best zingers. They don’t make TV rivals like this anymore!

Leslie Jordan hands out Pride swag as he joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom

4. His Advocacy Work

Jordan knew who he was from a young age. He came out as gay to his mother when he was just 12 years old.

He arrived to Hollywood in 1982, booking his first TV role in 1986. When the HIV/AIDS epidemic began, Jordan quickly got involved with Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that delivered food to those who fell ill with the virus, and Project Nightlife, a group that provided entertaining company to those affected.

“We figured out really fast that no one was going to help us,” he told The Guardian in 2021.

“I still had a little bit of a drug problem back then,” he added of Project Nightlife. “Me and my friends would do little bumps of crystal meth, then go dancing, so I’d be up all the next day and go sit with people. Smoke cigarettes and talk. At least they had company. I was wonderful company.”

By the time of his death, Jordan had been sober for more than two decades. He was an outspoken supporter of those in recovery and remained one of the queer community’s most recognizable stars in Hollywood throughout his career.

Leslie Jordan and Cassadee Pope perform during the Leslie Jordan & Friends Company's Comin' to The Ryman show in November 2021
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

5. His Music Career

You’re never too old to see your dreams become reality. The COVID-19 pandemic inspired Jordan to pursue his musical dreams, resulting in the release of his 2021 gospel album Company’s Comin’.

The album features stars like Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Morgane and Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker and T.J. Osborne.

Leslie Jordan celebrates after throwing the first pitch at Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals game on June 14, 2016 in DC
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

6. His Infectious Energy

Jordan’s lighthearted, loving, high-energy spirit is at the core of why anyone loves him. He’ll be remembered as the spritely entertainer with an ever-infectious personality.

Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan

