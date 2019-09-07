Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Legacies’ Season 1 With the Cast (PHOTOS)
1 of
Singing, dancing, or kicking monster ass, the supernatural students at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted know how to have fun.
Click through the gallery above for a behind-the-scenes look at Legacies‘ first season with insight from showrunner Julie Plec and stunt coordinator Dave Morizot.
Legacies, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 9/8c, The CW
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Contestant Loses $40,000 & Trip on Super Hard Puzzle
2
‘All My Children’ Alum Daniel Cosgrove Joins ‘General Hospital’
3
‘Heartland’ Season 18 Sets U.S. Streaming Premiere Date
4
‘NCIS’: LL Cool J to Reprise Role as Sam Hanna — Get Details
5
‘Law & Order’: What Did You Think of Verdict in Luigi Mangione-Inspired Episode?