Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Legacies’ Season 1 With the Cast (PHOTOS)

Hope being erased from everyone’s memories in the season finale alters life for foster bros Landon Kirby and Rafael Waithe (Aria Shahghasemi and Peyton Alex Smith). Landon will now get full credit for defeating the Headless Horse-man, and without Hope’s help, poor Raf is stuck in his werewolf form. While it may seem freeing, “it could be dangerous to be away from your humanity for too long,” Plec warns.

Lovestruck vampire Milton “MG” Greasley (Quincy Fouse) tried to impress witch Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) at what Plec calls the “perfect sweet 16 party,” which the headmaster’s daughter shared with twin Josie. He succeeded on the dance floor. “We had learned that Quincy does a lot of freestyle jumps and hip-hop dancing, so we made use of his talents,” Plec says.

Vampire Kaleb (Chris Lee) was front and center at the slug-infested talent show (he performed the old standard “Feeling Good”) for good reason. “When we met Chris, we found out he had played Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Chicago staging of Hamilton ,” Plec says. “So we were just looking to find a way for him to sing on this show. He’s incredible.”

Witch Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) is normally shy — except when a magical slug lowers her inhibitions. The song she performed during the school talent show was penned by Legacies writer Thomas Brandon specifically for the scene. “It’s the first time we get to see Josie step out of the shadows and into her own spotlight,” Plec notes.

Getting The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley to return to the Mystic Falls universe and direct one of the spinoff’s episodes “was the easiest thing in the world,” explains showrunner Julie Plec. “He loves it, and he’s good at it. I think his only struggle would be not having the person to do his hero hair every day.” Guess that explains the ski cap!

Even a powerful werewolf-vampire-witch mix like Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) had to learn to fight, and headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) did the job. “Matt and Danielle have different fighting postures. He is more power boxing; she is more balletic in her movements,” stunt coordinator Dave Morizot says. For this training scene, he made sure each opponent’s responses reflected that.

Singing, dancing, or kicking monster ass, the supernatural students at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted know how to have fun.

Legacies, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 9/8c, The CW