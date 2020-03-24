'Law & Order: SVU': 2 'Prominent' Returns Won't Be in Season 21 Due to Coronavirus

Law & Order: SVU is just one of many TV shows that will have a shortened season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but if Season 21 had been completed as planned, fans would've been in for several treats.

"Simon's death was going to be re-examined in the finale. Along with the return of two prominent characters from earlier seasons," showrunner Warren Leight revealed on Twitter. (Simon was Olivia's half-brother.) "So, we're sorry not to get to make that episode. The three before it were also in pretty great shape."

Earlier in the season, Barba (Raúl Esparza) returned via video chat, and he and Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) did make plans for when he would be back in town. Might that have played out in the finale?

Leight had previously shared on social media that Season 21 would likely end with Episode 20 (of the 24 ordered), written by himself and Julie Martin. "If it is, it will be oddly fine in that slot — with return performances from many perps and vics we've met this season," he promised.

As for what will come of the planned Episodes 21, 22, and 23 for this season, we'll have to wait and see if any of those will be part of what's still to come on the NBC drama. "We'll use what still makes sense," the showrunner explained. "I think the world will be different by the time we get back on air, and SVU will have to reflect that."

Fortunately for fans, Law & Order: SVU has already been renewed through Season 24.

