What's Next for Kelli Giddish? How 12 'Law & Order: SVU' Alums Returned to TV

Dan Clarendon
Kelli Giddish Michelle Hurd BD Wong Michaela McManus
Giddish: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Hurd: Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie, Wong: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, McManus: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2019

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

After more than a decade on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish is back on the job market. The actor played Amanda Rollins on the NBC procedural from its Season 13 premiere in 2011 to the Season 24 episode “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree,” which aired on Thursday, December 8.

Luckily for Giddish, it seems like SVU alums have no trouble finding work. Here’s how a dozen of the show’s former cast members returned to TV in starring, supporting, or recurring roles.

Law & Order: SVU, Winter Premiere, Thursday, January 5, 9/8c, NBC

Michelle Hurd
Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Michelle Hurd (Monique Jeffries)

Hurd, now appearing in Star Trek: Picard, starred as ambitious actress Athena Barnes in the 2001 Showtime drama Leap Years.

Diane Neal
Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Diane Neal (Casey Novak)

Neal recurred as CGIS Agent Abigail Borin on the CBS procedural NCIS and as attorney Allison Holt on the USA legal drama Suits.

Adam Beach
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Adam Beach (Chester Lake)

Beach played casino manager Tommy Flute on the HBO drama Big Love, then starred in the 2012 Canadian drama Arctic Air.

Michaela McManus
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2019

Michaela McManus (Kim Greylek)

McManus recurred as werewolf Jules on the CW series The Vampire Diaries and later played Tara on the NBC drama Awake.

Stephanie March
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Stephanie March (Alexandra Cabot)

March reprised the role of Alexandra Cabot as the lead of NBC’s Law & Order spinoff Conviction, which aired one season in 2006.

Christopher Meloni
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)

Meloni, now headlining Law & Order: Organized Crime, landed his first significant post-SVU TV role on the HBO drama True Blood, on which he played vampire Roman Zimojic.

BD Wong
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

BD Wong (George Huang)

Like McManus, Wong also took on a supporting role in Awake after SVU: He played therapist Jonathan Lee in the series.

Tamara Tunie
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tamara Tunie (Melinda Warner)

After going from SVU series regular to recurring star, Tunie joined the SundanceTV drama The Red Road, playing Lenape leader Marie Van Der Veen.

Danny Pino
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Danny Pino (Nick Amaro)

Pino returned to TV with recurring roles as political advisor Alex Vargas in the ABC thriller Scandal and as Senator Luke Healy in the CBS political satire BrainDead.

Raúl Esparza
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Nantucket Film Festival

Raúl Esparza (Rafael Barba)

Esparza moved on from his series-regular role on SVU with a recurring role as Jackson Neill on the Hulu drama The Path. Around the same time, he was also cast as millionaire Tom Canter in the NBC pilot Suspicion.

Philip Winchester
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Philip Winchester (Peter Stone)

After exiting SVU in 2019, Stone finally returned to television this year in the Peacock thriller Leopard Skin, on which he plays documentarian Max Hammond.

Jamie Gray Hyder
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie Gray Hyder (Katriona Tamin)

Following her SVU run, Hyder starred as ballerina Natalia Haddad in the Hallmark Movies Now movie Sugar Plum Twist.

