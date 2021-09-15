Benson’s in Danger & Stabler’s Undercover When ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Return (VIDEO)

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are both fighting for the truth and victims again on Law & Order — and both possibly in trouble in the new seasons of SVU and Organized Crime (premiering September 23).

First, SVU picks up with the same sex trafficking case as last season’s finale, and Benson will be facing off against Congressman Howard (Ben Rappaport), who seems to think he’s untouchable. “You’re a sexual predator, so guess what happens next?” she asks him.

However, as he sees it, “I’m not going to prison. I’m going to be president.” And with a couple calls, he continues: “You’re gone.” But before we can even start worrying about anyone’s career, someone seems to be trying to run Benson off the road. Watch the promo below for more.

This case is just the beginning. #SVU returns with a 2-HOUR premiere event Thursday, September 23 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/vkZqSlqjUc — & (@lawandordertv) September 13, 2021

Then over on Organized Crime, Benson’s former partner is going undercover with the Albanian mob. “They’ve got short tempers, military-grade weapons, so they’re going to war,” Stabler says. “Which makes it more dangerous for you,” Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) warns. But he insists he’ll be “fine.” Watch more below.

NBC has also released a video previewing both shows. “Here we are, Benson and Stabler back together,” Hargitay says. “I think it’s going to be epic.”

Watch the stars — including new cast members for Organized Crime, Vinnie Jones and Guillermo Díaz — teasing what to expect above. And you won’t want to miss a Rollisi moment near the end; SVU definitely isn’t brushing aside Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and ADA Sonny Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) finale kiss.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC