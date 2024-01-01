10 Big Names Who Have Taken ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Roles

The main cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime has had its share of established Hollywood stars — e.g. The Practice’s Dylan McDermott, BonesTamara Taylor, and of course Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni, who made a highly-anticipated return to the role of Elliot Stabler to lead the spinoff.

But high-wattage talent has also electrified the guest star roster, which now includes Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris. Swipe through the case file below to learn about Norris’ Organized Crime role and those of several other big names.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10/9c, NBC

Ellen Burstyn
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Image

Ellen Burstyn

This star of The Exorcist has continued her Emmy-winning SVU role, playing the part of Bernadette Stabler, Elliot’s mother, in 13 episodes of Organized Crime so far.

Guillermo Diaz
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Guillermo Diaz

Once a Scandal gladiator, Diaz now plays Lieutenant William “Bill” Brewster, head of the Organized Crime Control Bureau.

Mykelti Williamson
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Mykelti Williamson

This actor, known for his roles in the film Forrest Gump and the TV shows 24 and Justified, played Marcy Killers leader Preston Webb in Organized Crime’s second season.

Denis Leary
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Denis Leary

Leary, who previously headlined Rescue Me on TV, played NYPD detective Frank Donnelly, secret leader of The Brotherhood, in Organized Crime Season 2.

Ron Cephas Jones
Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Ron Cephas Jones

This late two-time Emmy winner — for his work on This Is Us — portrayed the Congressman Leon Kilbride, a corrupt politician connected to the Marcy Killers, throughout Season 2.

Camilla Belle
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Camilla Belle

Known for her roles in the big-screen films When a Stranger Calls, 10,000 BC, and Push, Belle played Pearl Serrano, ex-wife of casino owner Teddy Silas (Gus Halper) in Season 3.

Jennifer Beals
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Beals

Beals played art gallery owner Bette Porter in The L Word and art gallery owner Cassandra Webb — Preston’s wife — in Organized Crime’s second season.

Janel Moloney
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Janel Moloney

This doubly-Emmy-nominated star of The West Wing has played Lillian Goldfarb, an NYPD deputy inspector with whom Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) often clashes, in five episodes so far.

James Cromwell
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Humane Society

James Cromwell

Cromwell, known for his roles in Babe on the big screen and Succession on the small, portrayed Bernadette’s neighbor Miles Darman, who was actually an associate of Richard Wheatley (McDermott), in Season 2.

Dean Norris
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dean Norris

This Breaking Bad fan fave, who also starred on Claws and United States of Al, will play Randall Stabler, a successful real estate agent and Elliot’s estranged older brother, in Organized Crime Season 4, according to NBC Insider.

