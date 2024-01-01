10 Big Names Who Have Taken ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Roles

The main cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime has had its share of established Hollywood stars — e.g. The Practice’s Dylan McDermott, Bones’ Tamara Taylor, and of course Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni, who made a highly-anticipated return to the role of Elliot Stabler to lead the spinoff.

But high-wattage talent has also electrified the guest star roster, which now includes Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris. Swipe through the case file below to learn about Norris’ Organized Crime role and those of several other big names.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10/9c, NBC