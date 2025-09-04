The first season of Landman was an instant sensation, and no wonder: It’s a slick drama boasting disarmingly drawled characters with loose morals and a whole lot of greed.

Now, the Texas-set Taylor Sheridan-universe show is returning for a second season in November, and Paramount+ has pumped out a batch of first-look images for Landman Season 2. In them, we see new shots of the returning characters and a few fresh faces getting into the action.

So what do the pics tell us about what fans can expect as we head back into the oil fields for Season 2? Scroll through to see what we spotted in the first shots from Landman‘s next bow.