Landman Season 2
Landman

The first season of Landman was an instant sensation, and no wonder: It’s a slick drama boasting disarmingly drawled characters with loose morals and a whole lot of greed.

Now, the Texas-set Taylor Sheridan-universe show is returning for a second season in November, and Paramount+ has pumped out a batch of first-look images for Landman Season 2. In them, we see new shots of the returning characters and a few fresh faces getting into the action.

So what do the pics tell us about what fans can expect as we head back into the oil fields for Season 2? Scroll through to see what we spotted in the first shots from Landman‘s next bow.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) looks ready to tackle his next on-the-field crisis here.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in Landman episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Here’s Tommy and Angela (Ali Larter) smirking on the floor, with a bunch of spaghetti noodles scattered all over the place. Must have been some drama at the dinner party!

Sam Elliott as T.L. in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Introducing Tommy’s dad (Sam Elliott), who appears to be as stoic as his son.

Ali Larter as Angela Norris and Sam Elliott as T.L. in Landman episode 6, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Apparently, he likes to bootscoot with Angela, too! Apple, tree, you know the rest.

Colm Feore as Nathan in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Nathan (Colm Feore) looks deeply troubled here. The life of an oil attorney must not be so rosy for him right now.

Demi Moore as Cami Miller in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Cami Miller (Demi Moore) visits the grave of her late husband Monty (Jon Hamm). Judging by the teaser for the new season, she must be giving him a heads up that she’s going to out-mean him as she takes charge of M-Tex Oil.

Mustafa Speaks Boss in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Boss (Mustafa Speaks) looks worried, as ever.

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Sheriff Walt Joeberg (Mark Collie) uses his phone … to capture some video evidence, maybe?

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) looks cheerful, as usual, this time with pom poms.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in Landman episode 2, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Cooper (Jacob Lofland) gets his hands and everything else dirty in this apparent oil leak.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris and Paulina Chavez as Ariana in Landman episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
He and Ariana (Paulina Chavez) seem to be doing well, still, at least.

James Jordan as Dale in Landman episode 5, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Dale Bradley’s (James Jordan) got something on his mind.

James Jordan as Dale, Sam Elliott as T.L. and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 10, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Dale, Pop, and Tommy make good use of their big porch.

Guy Burnet as Charlie, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca, Demi Moore as Cami and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 8, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Newcomer Charlie Newsom (Guy Burnet) takes a meeting with Rebecca (Kayla Wallace), Cami, and Tommy.

Andy Garcia as Gallino in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Gallino (Andy Garcia) raises a glass.

Landman, Season 2 Premiere, November 16, Paramount+

