‘Knots Landing’ Ended 30 Years Ago: What the Cast Did After Leaving the Cul-de-Sac

The Dallas spinoff Knots Landing landed on CBS in 1979 and aired 14 soapy seasons of hook-ups, break-ups, and shake-ups before signing off 30 years ago, on May 13, 1993.

Four years later, however, fans were tangled up in Knots Landing drama once more with 1997’s two-part miniseries Knots Landing: Back to the Cul-de-Sac. (Then, of course, came the 2005 special, Knots Landing Reunion: Together Again.)

And with the recent updates of Dallas and Dynasty (another ‘80s-era primetime soap), it’s only a matter of time before Knots Landing gets its own reboot with a new generation of Seaview Circle residents.

In the meantime, see what the 10-longest serving Knots Landing cast members got up to after the show’s 1993 finale.