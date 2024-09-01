In the mood for some classic television? Fans can now watch all episodes of Dallas spinoff Knots Landing, as well as soap opera Falcon Crest and family drama Sisters, on the free streaming platform Plex.

Knots Landing, which ran for 14 seasons between December 27, 1979, and May 13, 1993, had been streaming on Warner Bros.’ Primetime Soaps FAST channel (on Freevee and Plex) throughout August. However, this marks the first time all 344 episodes of the classic soap have been made available to stream episode-by-episode.

Plex is described as “a one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music” and “free for everyone, no credit cards or subscription costs or hidden fees.” All users have to do is download the Plex Media Server on their computer or the Plex app on practically any device (smartphone, tablet, game console, etc) and sign up for a free account.

In addition to Knots Landing, all nine seasons of the popular 1980s soap opera Falcon Crest and all six seasons of the 1990s family drama Sisters are now streaming on Plex. The service also recently acquired The Drew Carey Show, making it available to stream for the first time.

Knots Landing premiered in December 1979 as a spinoff of Dallas and centered on the lives of four married couples living in the fictional coastal suburb of Los Angeles, Seaview Circle. The cast included Alec Baldwin, Michele Lee, Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan, Joan Van Ark, and many more. The show earned four Primetime Emmy Award nominations during its run.

Falcon Crest debuted on December 4, 1981, and ran for 227 episodes. The series revolved around the feuding factions of the wealthy Gioberti-Channing family in the California wine industry set in the fictitious Tuscany Valley. It starred Jane Wyman, Robert Foxworth, Susan Sullivan, Lorenzo Lamas, David Selby, and more.

Meanwhile, Sisters premiered on May 11, 1991, and ran for six seasons until May 4, 1996. The show followed the lives of four very different sisters living in Winnetka, Illinois. The cast included Swoosie Kurtz, Sela Ward, Patricia Kalember, Julianne Phillips, Sheila Kelley, and Elizabeth Hoffman.