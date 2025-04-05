Elton John and Brandi Carlile on ‘SNL’ and In Concert, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘1923’ Finales, NCAA Final Four
Musical power duo Elton John and Brandi Carlile take center stage with a prime-time concert special and also appear as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The stakes are high as The White Lotus and Yellowstone prequel 1923 end their respective seasons. The NCAA men’s basketball Final Four pits four No. 1 teams against each other, and the top women’s teams face off in a championship final.
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile
SUNDAY: Reports of Elton John retiring from music were obviously premature, given his recent collaboration with the dynamic Brandi Carlile, which bears fruit on TV this weekend. First, they’ll appear as musical guests on Saturday Night Live, a curtain-raiser for Sunday’s 90-minute concert special, filmed in late March at London’s Palladium Theatre. On that grand stage, Sir Elton and Carlile perform from their new album, Who Believes in Angels?, while dipping into their catalogue of past hits and reflecting on their 20-year friendship and new creative partnership.
The White Lotus
SUNDAY: Series creator Mike White has set the table for a Season 3 finale that we know from foreshadowing is going to erupt in violence—or at the very least in a fateful and fatal mishap for someone at the Thailand resort. Will the sweet-natured security guard (Tayme Thapthimthong) finally embrace his “killer nature” now that he knows the identity of the Russian robbery crew? What to make of disgraced family man Tim Ratliff’s (Jason Isaacs) suicidal ideation? How will Gary’s (Jon Gries)—not his real name—negotiation with Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) play out? And is Rick (Walton Goggins) satisfied with how his revenge encounter ended? Vacations aren’t supposed to be this stressful.
1923
SUNDAY: Will there even be anyone left standing when the rugged Yellowstone prequel wraps its second season with a supersized two-hour finale? (Whether this is a series or season ender hasn’t been revealed.) After last week’s ridiculously high body count, adding yet another Dutton, a few bad apples and two good Samaritans to the casualty list, we could use some good news as world traveler Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally approaches the final leg of his endless voyage home toward Montana, though he could be riding into a trap. Things appear even more dire for his pregnant bride Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), who’s stranded in the snowy tundra with no shelter from the unforgiving winter that froze her two companions to death. (Was that necessary?) Let’s hope someday they’ll all be able to gather at Cara’s (Helen Mirren) table to enjoy a delicious meal. They’ve earned it.
March Madness
SATURDAY: If you picked all of the No. 1 seeds to advance in your bracket, this will be a weekend to celebrate. For the first time since 2008 (and only the second time ever), all four No. 1 teams face off in the men’s Final Four, with games played back-to-back on Saturday, leading to Monday’s championship final. Florida faces Auburn in the first match, followed at approximately 8:50 pm/ET by Houston vs. Duke. Also in this pivotal weekend for college hoops, the women’s championship final airs Sunday at 3 pm/ET on ABC.
When Hope Calls
SUNDAY: The heartwarming When Calls the Heart spinoff, which moved from Hallmark Channel in 2021, returns for a second season with the romantic focus on two new arrivals in Brookfield: winsome lawyer Nora (Cindy Busby) and dashing Mountie Michael Fletcher (Christopher Russell). Their path toward love is bound to be rocky, but there’s a reason Hope is in the show’s title.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Say Yes to the Dress (Saturday, 8/7c, TLC): Randy Fenoli and his Kleinfeld Bridal team are back for a 27th season, wedding clients to their perfect dress. In the opener, merchandise director Dorothy, who’s worked for the firm for 26 years, finally gets to put on the dress of her dreams.
- Hearts Around the Table: Josh’s Third Serving (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Could Abbott Elementary’s Janine and Gregory be their role models? In this romance, teachers Josh (Jake Epstein) and Ella (Stephanie Bennett) fall for each other while working to raise funds for afterschool programs.
- Give Me Back My Daughter (8/7c, Lifetime): Gabourey Sidibe (Precious) stars as a single mom who loses her daughter to Child Protective Services while homeless and goes to family court to get her back.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): Jack Black, whose A Minecraft Movie just opened, returns as guest host for the fourth time, with the aforementioned Elton John and Brandi Carlile as musical guests.
- Collector’s Call (Sunday, 6:30/5:30c, MeTV): Lisa Whelchel returns as host for Season 26, joined by “Toy Scout” expert Joel Magee to assess Bruce Pascal’s epic Hot Wheels collection, which includes the coveted pink Beach Bomb. Will Joel give up one of his treasures to swap for a one-of-a-kind prototype toy vehicle?
- The Simpsons (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Just renewed for four more years (making it a staggering 40 seasons), the enduring animated comedy finds Homer taking a weighty stand as the only Springfieldian who resists a popular weight-loss drug.
- The Americas (8/7c, NBC): The variety of wildlife along America’s West Coast includes an octopus mom off Vancouver Island, sea otters in Monterey Bay, salamanders in the redwood forests and blue whales off the California coast.
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): King Henry VIII (Damian Lewis) finally has a son to call heir, but it comes at a terrible price. Not the most opportune time for Cromwell’s (Mark Rylance) nemesis, Stephen Gardiner (Alex Jennings), to arrive from France, bending the monarch’s ear.
- Dark Winds (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): It’s a dark night of the soul for Navajo Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) when FBI Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) brings a search warrant to his already troubled home. As he confides in a Native American mystic: “We all have a line that runs down the middle of our heart, and that line separates monsters from men. And I’m afraid I’ve crossed that line.”
- Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (9/8c, MGM+): The big question in the season finale: Who among the plane-crash survivors will live to solve the mysteries lurking in the Mexican jungle?
- The Righteous Gemstones (Sunday, 10:30/9:30, HBO): Talk about range. He plays the moodiest character on The White Lotus this season, but as Baby Billy on this irreverent comedy, Walton Goggins brings the comedic gusto. His latest brainstorm is a Teen Jesus TV show that he’s christened Teenjus. While he tries to get the Gemstone offspring on board, the disabled BJ (Tim Baltz) gets a new companion, and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) debates arch-rival Vance Simkins (Stephen Dorff) as they vie for Top Christ Following Man honors.
- MobLand (Sunday, streaming on Paramount+): While fixer Harry (Tom Hardy) cleans up the Harrigan crime family’s latest bloody mess, bad seed Eddie (Anson Boon) is sent to the countryside and grandparents Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren) for safety.