Elton John and Brandi Carlile on ‘SNL’ and In Concert, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘1923’ Finales, NCAA Final Four

Musical power duo Elton John and Brandi Carlile take center stage with a prime-time concert special and also appear as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The stakes are high as The White Lotus and Yellowstone prequel 1923 end their respective seasons. The NCAA men’s basketball Final Four pits four No. 1 teams against each other, and the top women’s teams face off in a championship final.

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Reports of Elton John retiring from music were obviously premature, given his recent collaboration with the dynamic Brandi Carlile, which bears fruit on TV this weekend. First, they’ll appear as musical guests on Saturday Night Live, a curtain-raiser for Sunday’s 90-minute concert special, filmed in late March at London’s Palladium Theatre. On that grand stage, Sir Elton and Carlile perform from their new album, Who Believes in Angels?, while dipping into their catalogue of past hits and reflecting on their 20-year friendship and new creative partnership.

The White Lotus

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Series creator Mike White has set the table for a Season 3 finale that we know from foreshadowing is going to erupt in violence—or at the very least in a fateful and fatal mishap for someone at the Thailand resort. Will the sweet-natured security guard (Tayme Thapthimthong) finally embrace his “killer nature” now that he knows the identity of the Russian robbery crew? What to make of disgraced family man Tim Ratliff’s (Jason Isaacs) suicidal ideation? How will Gary’s (Jon Gries)—not his real name—negotiation with Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) play out? And is Rick (Walton Goggins) satisfied with how his revenge encounter ended? Vacations aren’t supposed to be this stressful.

1923

Season Finale

SUNDAY: Will there even be anyone left standing when the rugged Yellowstone prequel wraps its second season with a supersized two-hour finale? (Whether this is a series or season ender hasn’t been revealed.) After last week’s ridiculously high body count, adding yet another Dutton, a few bad apples and two good Samaritans to the casualty list, we could use some good news as world traveler Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally approaches the final leg of his endless voyage home toward Montana, though he could be riding into a trap. Things appear even more dire for his pregnant bride Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), who’s stranded in the snowy tundra with no shelter from the unforgiving winter that froze her two companions to death. (Was that necessary?) Let’s hope someday they’ll all be able to gather at Cara’s (Helen Mirren) table to enjoy a delicious meal. They’ve earned it.

March Madness

SATURDAY: If you picked all of the No. 1 seeds to advance in your bracket, this will be a weekend to celebrate. For the first time since 2008 (and only the second time ever), all four No. 1 teams face off in the men’s Final Four, with games played back-to-back on Saturday, leading to Monday’s championship final. Florida faces Auburn in the first match, followed at approximately 8:50 pm/ET by Houston vs. Duke. Also in this pivotal weekend for college hoops, the women’s championship final airs Sunday at 3 pm/ET on ABC.

When Hope Calls

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: The heartwarming When Calls the Heart spinoff, which moved from Hallmark Channel in 2021, returns for a second season with the romantic focus on two new arrivals in Brookfield: winsome lawyer Nora (Cindy Busby) and dashing Mountie Michael Fletcher (Christopher Russell). Their path toward love is bound to be rocky, but there’s a reason Hope is in the show’s title.

