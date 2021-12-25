12 ‘Karate Kid’ Characters Who Reprised Their Roles on ‘Cobra Kai’

While we’re still waiting on certain Karate Kid alums to appear on Cobra Kai—paging Hilary Swank!—at least the TV show has gotten us reacquainted with a dozen characters from the film series.

Cobra Kai started out by reuniting Karate Kid protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and antagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and reviving their years-old rivalry. And over its first three seasons, the YouTube-turned-Netflix series brought other characters on board, both allies and adversaries.

Now, viewers will catch up with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Karate Kid Part III’s big bad, in Cobra Kai’s upcoming fourth season. “If you told me 10 years ago that I’d be playing scenes opposite Terry, I’d say you’re insane,” Macchio recently commented to TV Insider.

Cobra Kai, Season 4 premiere, Friday, Dec. 31, Netflix

Daniel LaRusso Ralph Macchio The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in ‘The Karate Kid’

Daniel was the protagonist of the first three Karate Kid movies, a bullied high school student who learns karate from sensei Mr. Miyagi (played by the late Pat Morita).

Daniel LaRusso Ralph Macchio Cobra Kai
Netflix

Daniel LaRusso in ‘Cobra Kai’

In his adult years, Daniel is a married father of two who owns an auto dealership alongside his wife. But Daniel’s reemergence inspires him to mentor a new generation of karate students.

Johnny Lawrence William Zabka The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in ‘The Karate Kid’

In the first Karate Kid movie, Johnny was Daniel’s nemesis both in school and on the karate mat. They bury the hatchet, however, after Daniel defeats Johnny at the All Valley Under-18 Karate Championships.

Johnny Lawrence William Zabka Cobra Kai
Netflix

Johnny Lawrence in ‘Cobra Kai’

As a divorced father in Cobra Kai, Johnny reopens the titular dojo, serving as sensei until the surprise return of his former mentor…

John Kreese Martin Kove The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

John Kreese (Martin Kove) in ‘The Karate Kid’

The original Cobra Kai sensei, the ruthless Kreese served as a father figure to Johnny, albeit an abusive one.

John Kreese Martin Kove Cobra Kai
Netflix

John Kreese in ‘Cobra Kai’

Kreese returns to the fore at the end of Cobra Kai’s first season, and through a shady real estate maneuver, he manages to steal the Cobra Kai dojo out from under Johnny.

Ali Mills Elisabeth Shue The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) in ‘The Karate Kid’

Ali was a love interest for both Daniel and Johnny in the first film (though she eventually ended up with Daniel, of course).

Ali Mills Elisabeth Shue Cobra Kai
Netflix

Ali Mills in ‘Cobra Kai’

Johnny reconnects with Ali over Facebook, and they later rehash old times with Daniel, with Ali offering Daniel a differing perspective on their breakup.

Lucille LaRusso Randee Heller The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Lucille LaRusso (Randee Heller) in ‘The Karate Kid’

Lucille, Daniel’s single mother, is the reason he ended up in Los Angeles: She got a new job and moved the then-teenage Daniel across the country.

Lucille LaRusso Randee Heller Cobra Kai
Netflix

Lucille LaRusso in ‘Cobra Kai’

Lucille is a doting grandmother, but on one visit with Daniel and his family, she bickered with his daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser), about the merits of Cobra Kai students.

Bobby Brown Ron Thomas The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Bobby Brown (Ron Thomas) in ‘The Karate Kid’

Bobby was a member of Johnny’s gang in the first film, but unlike the other Cobra Kai students, he often took pity on Daniel.

Bobby Brown Ron Thomas Cobra Kai
Netflix

Bobby Brown in ‘Cobra Kai’

In the timeframe of Cobra Kai, Bobby is a pastor who still keeps up with his old friends—and keeps up his grudge against Kreese.

Tommy Rob Garrison The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Tommy (Rob Garrison) in ‘The Karate Kid’

Tommy was an outspoken, sarcastic member of the original Cobra Kai group, but Daniel handily defeated him at the All Valley tourney.

Tommy Rob Garrison Cobra Kai
Netflix

Tommy in ‘Cobra Kai’

In the second season of Cobra Kai, Johnny hears Tommy is deathly ill, and he and the other former gang members take Tommy out for one last camping trip before his death.

Jimmy Tony O’Dell The Karate Kid
Columbia Pictures

Jimmy (Tony O’Dell) in ‘The Karate Kid’

Jimmy was another one of the original Cobra Kai students—and another mentee who eventually grew disillusioned with Kreese’s savagery.

Jimmy Tony O’Dell Cobra Kai
Netflix

Jimmy in ‘Cobra Kai’

Jimmy also rushes to Tommy’s hospital bedside, and once he’s reunited with the other Cobra Kai teammates, he’s shocked to hear that Johnny has been back in touch with Kreese.

Chozen Toguchi Yuji Okumoto The Karate Kid Part II
Columbia Pictures

Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) in ‘The Karate Kid Part II’

Chozen was Daniel’s big opponent in the second Karate Kid film, the nephew of Mr. Miyagi’s friend-turned-nemesis Sato (played by the late Danny Kamekona).

Chozen Toguchi Yuji Okumoto Cobra Kai
Netflix

Chozen Toguchi in ‘Cobra Kai’

Daniel reunites with Chozen during a trip to Japan in Season 3, and Chozen shows him new karate moves that Mr. Miyagi never taught him.

Kumiko Tamlyn Tomita The Karate Kid Part II
Columbia Pictures

Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) in ‘The Karate Kid Part II’

Kumiko, niece of Mr. Miyagi’s childhood girlfriend, was an aspiring dancer and Daniel’s love interest in The Karate Kid Part II.

Kumiko Tamlyn Tomita Cobra Kai
Netflix

Kumiko in ‘Cobra Kai’

During Daniel’s trip to Japan, he crosses paths with Kumiko and finds out that she achieved her dream of becoming a professional dancer.

Yuna Traci Toguchi The Karate Kid Part II Cobra Kai
Columbia Pictures

Yuna (Traci Toguchi) in ‘The Karate Kid Part II’

In the second Karate Kid film, Daniel saves Yuna from certain death during a typhoon, rescuing her from the pole she had climbed to ring a warning bell.

Yuna Traci Toguchi Cobra Kai
Netflix

Yuna in ‘Cobra Kai’

Kumiko introduces Daniel to an adult Yuna during his Japan trip, and as luck would have it, she’s in a position to help save Daniel’s auto dealership.

Terry Silver Thomas Ian Griffith The Karate Kid Part III
Columbia Pictures

As the Cobra Kai’s original corporate owner and a friend of Kreese, Silver set Daniel up to take a fall at the karate tournament in the third Karate Kid movie.

Terry Silver Thomas Ian Griffith Cobra Kai
Netflix

Terry Silver in ‘Cobra Kai’

Silver will return in Cobra Kai’s fourth season, lured back to the dojo by Kreese. “I just want to make sure this time we win,” Silver tells his former business partner in a Season 4 trailer.

