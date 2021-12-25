12 ‘Karate Kid’ Characters Who Reprised Their Roles on ‘Cobra Kai’

While we’re still waiting on certain Karate Kid alums to appear on Cobra Kai—paging Hilary Swank!—at least the TV show has gotten us reacquainted with a dozen characters from the film series.

Cobra Kai started out by reuniting Karate Kid protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and antagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and reviving their years-old rivalry. And over its first three seasons, the YouTube-turned-Netflix series brought other characters on board, both allies and adversaries.

Now, viewers will catch up with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Karate Kid Part III’s big bad, in Cobra Kai’s upcoming fourth season. “If you told me 10 years ago that I’d be playing scenes opposite Terry, I’d say you’re insane,” Macchio recently commented to TV Insider.

Cobra Kai, Season 4 premiere, Friday, Dec. 31, Netflix