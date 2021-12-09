‘Cobra Kai’ Is Taking It to the Next Level in Season 4 — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

Can Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) truly work together to take down Cobra Kai in Season 4 of the Netflix series? It’s not going to be easy with certain nemeses around.

As the Cobra Kai Season 4 trailer begins, Daniel is hopeful of this alliance. “If Johnny and I can actually work together and we win, Cobra Kai will be out of business,” he points out. But that’s easier said than done, considering their teaching methods, which may or may not lead to them being sued.

As Johnny sees it, the students need to “take things to the next level,” he explains. “Eagles do not respond. They swoop down and take whatever they want.”

Meanwhile, on the other side is John Kreese (Martin Kove) explaining, “Our enemies are working together. They are combining their styles or beat us. But there is only one way, and the only other person who knows how to teach Cobra Kai is you.” He’s talking to none other than Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith)! Can they figure out a way to divide Daniel and Johnny? Watch the trailer below for more.

In Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos have joined forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. So what’s at stake? “Whoever loses must hang up their gi,” Netflix teases. “As Samantha [Mary Mouser] and Miguel [Xolo Maridueña] try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby [Tanner Buchanan] goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

The series also stars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), and Griffin Santopietro (Anthony).

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Also serving as executive producers are Macchio and Zabka; Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett for Westbrook Entertainment; and Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Cobra Kai, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, December 31, Netflix