You don’t have to wait forever for the next Judy Blume adaptation: Forever premiered on Netflix on Thursday, May 8.

Developed by Mara Brock Akil, Forever reimagines Blume’s 1975 of the same name, telling the love story of two Black teens, played by Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., who explore romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts in Los Angeles in 2018.

“I’m thrilled that Mara has chosen to tell this story through her own lens,” Blume told Tudum. “It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences.”

Of course, Blume’s stories have been resonating with TV and film audiences for decades now. A TV movie based on Forever aired in 1978, starring Stephanie Zimbalist and Dean Butler. An adaptation of Otherwise Known as Sheila the Great aired as part of ABC Weekend Specials in 1991. The children’s TV show Fudge, based on Blume’s Fudge book series, hit ABC in 1995. And Tiger Eyes became a movie in 2012, followed by Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret in 2023.

Still, many of Blume’s stories are out there just waiting for adaptations. Here’s a sampling — and, surprise, surprise, they’re not all children’s books.

Forever, Streaming Now, Netflix